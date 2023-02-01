Overwatch 2’s next customizable Mythic skin, Amaterasu Kiriko, is coming in season 3

Overwatch 2 is getting ready to dive into yet another pantheon of mythology, this time appearing to highlight the various gods and goddesses of Japanese origin through a Mythic skin for one of the game’s newer heroes.

Blizzard released a short teaser today of next season’s Mythic skin, which can be earned by reaching the end of the premium battle pass track: Amaterasu Kiriko. The design of the skin is exactly how it appeared when it was leaked a few days ago, though the trailer also showcases a handful of the customization options that accompany the skin. The next season of Overwatch 2 will begin on Feb. 7.

🚨 Meet Amaterasu Kiriko 🚨



An all-new Mythic skin arrives in Season 3, beginning Feb 7. pic.twitter.com/FEopEc0FDm — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 1, 2023

Amaterasu Kiriko is directly inspired by the Japanese Goddess of the Sun herself, complete with her long robe and variations of hairstyles and helmets. The teaser reveals that players will have the option to change various aspects of the skin between gold, white, and purple colorations that each include different clothing options for Kiriko, though they could not be viewed in their entirety.

It’s unclear how the sun will be incorporated into this skin, but as seen with the current season’s Mythic skin, Zeus Junker Queen, Amaterasu Kirko will likely have the power of the light included in her animations somehow.

If this Mythic skin is any indication of what the theme of the next battle pass will be, players might be able to look forward to a plethora of cosmetics based on Japanese mythology—both earnable through the battle pass and purchasable directly through the in-game store. Both previous Mythic skins have been accompanied by other cosmetics for other heroes that follow their thematic, so it’s likely that Amaterasu Kiriko denotes the same.

The third season of Overwatch 2 will begin on Feb. 7 alongside the release of the new battle pass and Amaterasu Kiriko as the Mythic skin reward on the premium track. This will be the first battle pass where a new hero is not earnable, so it is unclear how both tracks will change.