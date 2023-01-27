Overwatch 2 major leak shows Mythic skin that might be coming with Season 3 battle pass

Overwatch 2 players are patient creatures who normally have to wait until the patch day to learn about the makeovers coming to their favorite game. But, only days after the most recent patch turned the game upside down, a major leak showing off Mythic skin has been circling in the Overwatch 2 communities across the Internet.

In a leak coming from Santa Ricky, we see a female hero in an Asian-style gold dress topped off with deep gold armor. The hero also has a lavish hair accessory, also brimming with gold, and a haircut that seems to be inspired by geishas. The hero is holding two small weapons in her hands.

If we take a step back and comb through our academic-like knowledge of Overwatch 2, it’s highly likely this skin is for Kiriko, especially because of her origins and default appearance rooted in a “somewhat more traditional ninjalike appearance.” What’s more, the female hero in the leaked image is holding two small weapons, which can’t help but remind us of Kiriko’s signature weapons–Kunai and Ofuda.

EXCLUSIVE: Overwatch Season 3 Battle Pass skin pic.twitter.com/SQfVwAfxC6 — 🎄 Santa Ricky (@_FireMonkey) January 27, 2023

Leaks in Overwatch 2 are far from common practice, and interestingly, the last time the community witnessed leaks was around the release of the game back in October 2022, when Kiriko and her abilities leaked. So, it’s beginning to seem as if Kiriko is the queen of leaks, and this might not be a coincidence after all.