Overwatch 2 features a variety of well-rounded, interesting tanks to match a variety of playstyles. While all of the original tanks are back, some of them have been tuned immensely, and a few new faces have also joined the lineup that bring even more unique mechanics to the role.

In the five-vs-five gameplay of Overwatch 2, only one tank can exist per team, getting rid of the synergy that main and off-tanks shared in the original game. But now, each tank enjoys a new role passive that provides them with innate crowd control resistance, as well as offers enemies less ultimate charge for focusing them. With this passive, as well as a few adjustments to each tank’s stats, each hero in this role has a niche that they can fill in many different team compositions.

Here are the best counters for each Overwatch 2 tank.

Doomfist

Doomfist was moved from his role as a DPS hero into the tank role in Overwatch 2, receiving a small overhaul to his abilities to compensate for the shift. Though he still has access to a few of his original tools, the immense damage that this hero was capable of in the original game has been removed in favor of his ability to lock opponents in crowd control.

Yet players still aren’t sure if this swap to the tank role has put Doomfist in a good spot. Though he possesses a way to negate damage via his new ability, Power Block, it simply provides him with a bit of damage reduction that, in most situations, is not enough to keep Doomfist in fights and requires him to back away—which luckily he can do with ease.

Doomfist’s Rocket Punch, though incapable of one-shotting squishy enemies without the assistance from Power Block, remains one of the most powerful tools in this tank hero’s kit. It also serves as one of the best ways that Doomfist can remove enemies from fights. Simply knocking them back into walls stuns them long enough to prevent them from making an impact.

But this also makes Doomfist incredibly dangerous at close range—even though he can approach any hero at any range effectively. Sombra is one of the most effective counters to Doomfist since she can prevent him from using his movement abilities that make him so slippery. Lúcio, Pharah, Zenyatta, and Wrecking Ball all have ways to push Doomfist away should he get too close.

D.Va

D.Va possesses the unique ability to completely nullify any projectiles that are shot in her direction—including ultimate abilities. Yet like in the original game, her Defense Matrix has a charge that diminishes while it is being used, only recharging when not active.

When this ability is down, it’s the perfect time to retaliate. D.Va has one of the largest headshot hitboxes in the game while piloting her mech, making it very easy for hitscan characters like Cassidy, Ashe, and Widowmaker to deal significant damage to her from a distance and force her to de-mech.

Heroes like Winston, Symmetra, Reinhardt, and Brigitte are also able to bypass D.Va’s defense matrix with their beam and melee attacks, making them prime candidates for bursting down a D.Va regardless of the circumstance. But these heroes are unable to deal critical damage, which may give D.Va enough time to fly away using her Boosters.

D.Va’s most powerful ability, her ultimate Self-Destruct, can result in nearly any enemy, regardless of their class, being sent back to spawn within seconds if they don’t have decent cover. Therefore, tank heroes like Reinhardt, Sigma, and Winston, all of whom have access to shields they can either use or deploy, can protect a large group of allies from the explosion if there is no nearby cover.

Junker Queen

The newest tank to join the evolving cast of heroes in Overwatch 2, Junker Queen, has been sitting in a bit of flux since her debut in the second beta. There have been points where she is one of the most powerful heroes in the game, while others where she feels rather lackluster. As of now, she isn’t the most overwhelming force following nerfs, but she still has very powerful tools in her kit that make her one of the most diverse tanks in the game.

Junker Queen possesses a myriad of unique options that make her one of the most supportive tanks on the roster. Her melee, which throws a knife that can drag an opponent back, and her ability Commanding Shout, which increases the health and movement speed of herself and nearby allies, allows her to reposition her enemies and charge into fights with her team.

But like many other heroes in Overwatch 2, it’s Junker Queen’s ultimate that stands out among the rest of her kit. This ability, known as Rampage, has her swing her ax while charging forward in a straight line, damaging and inflicting anti-heal on all enemies hit—making her the only hero besides Ana capable of using this negative status effect.

A great counter to this is Kiriko, who can dispel the anti-heal using her Protection Suzu, or Baptiste, who can also provide a brief area of invulnerability for allies. Yet like Roadhog and Orisa, Junker Queen has no way to shield herself or her allies, so most damage and tank heroes can burst her down if they focus enough damage onto her.

Players should be wary of Junker Queen’s melee, however, as it can drag them into her immediate vicinity for a near-instant kill. Pharah and Echo are exceptional against Junker Queen for their ability to fly and shoot projectiles from above, an area that the tank hero struggles to do well.

Orisa

What was once a peaceful horse-like omnic is now out for blood.

Orisa is one of the handful of heroes that received a complete rework for Overwatch 2, completely removing her playstyle as a main tank with various supportive capabilities and turning her into a powerful frontliner. No longer is Orisa here to protect her allies. Instead, she wields a javelin into battle seeking to do all the work herself.

Yet even with her large shield gone, Orisa still has access to her Fortify ability, which reduces the damage that she takes for a short duration, makes her immune to crowd control, and provides her with a bit of overheal. Paired with her new ability Javelin Spin and ultimate Terra Surge, Orisa now has a solid amount of self-sustain that makes her one of the most difficult tanks to take down.

With how close Orisa wants to be to her opponents to inflict maximum damage, heroes like Pharah and Echo are ideal choices for dealing with her due to their ability to fly around and become difficult targets to hit. Other heroes like Tracer, Genji, and Wrecking Ball that have strong forms of mobility are able to run around the omnic and damage her from all angles.

Sombra is also an exceptional counter to all that Orisa has to offer since her Hack ability makes any afflicted enemy unable to use abilities for a very short duration. But due to the nerfs to this ability, it’s best that Sombra have her team beside her when attacking a hacked Orisa, lest she be thrown into a wall with a javelin.

Reinhardt

The epitome of a tank, Reinhardt, remains a solid option for players in Overwatch 2, though he’s seen decreased priority due to his melee-focused attacks not measuring up to the fast pace of the five-vs-five gameplay.

Reinhardt also lacks mobility outside of his Charge ability, which is now able to be canceled upon pressing the ability once it’s in use. But this ability remains incredibly situational because while it can lead the tank hero to secure a kill or dive deep into enemy lines to set up a game-changing play, if it backfires, the rest of the team is left without a tank—particularly one that does a great job at shielding his allies from damage.

Therefore, to deal with Reinhardt, it’s best to exploit this glaring weakness in his mobility. But if players get too close, they’ll succumb to massive damage from swings of Reinhardt’s hammer, which can remove DPS heroes from the field with just two or three deceptively-fast hits.

High-mobility DPS heroes like Tracer, Genji, Pharah, and Echo can outmaneuver Reinhardt from multiple directions, allowing them to either break through his shield or strike him from behind, where his shield does not reach. Bastion and Junkrat are also great options for breaking Reinhardt’s shield with ease, allowing allies to capitalize and forcing the tank to retreat while his defenses recharge.

Roadhog

Throughout the few betas and months leading up to the launch of Overwatch 2, many players were concerned about the state of Roadhog, a hero that thrived as the secondary tank in a team for his more offensive capabilities. Yet now in the five-vs-five gameplay, there can only be one tank per team, and Roadhog doesn’t have many ways of being a team player.

But that’s exactly what allows this hero to shine. Between his ever-annoying hook and self-sustain available every few seconds, Roadhog lives up to his moniker as a one-man wrecking machine capable of destroying enemy teams all by himself. And when Roadhog’s ultimate, Whole Hog, becomes available, not even opposing tanks can keep their feet on the ground.

With how dangerous Roadhog is in close vicinity, both distance and mobility are crucial in dealing with him efficiently. Most hitscan heroes, like Cassidy and Ashe, can deal considerable damage to Roadhog, but his self-heal remains a persistent issue that can simply nullify any attempts to take down the tank.

Therefore, if a Roadhog is on the enemy team, players should prioritize both Ana and Junker Queen, the only two heroes on the roster that have access to anti-heal, which makes Roadhog unable to heal himself or receive healing for a short duration. Once this negative status has been inflicted, the rest of the team can then capitalize, though they should still be wary of Roadhog’s long-range hook that can lead to instant demise for squishy heroes.

Sigma

Compared to the other tank heroes in Overwatch 2, Sigma is relatively straightforward to both learn and play against. With a large throwable shield, the ability to absorb damage over a short duration, a gravity-manipulating ultimate, and a rock, Sigma is a simple yet powerful pick that works well with nearly any team composition.

But like other tanks, these abilities allow Sigma to disrupt nearly any enemy that approaches him. For those that even attempt to flank the tank hero from behind, Sigma is capable of simply using his Kinetic Grasp ability, which turns any incoming damage into a large overheal shield and can effectively double his health bar.

Players should attempt to bait out this strong ability with large damage done from a distance, such as by heroes like Sojourn, Widowmaker, and Hanzo. From there, nearly any damage-dealing hero, whether they be a tank or DPS, can burn through Sigma’s health. This can be more efficiently done with heroes that have more mobility, like Tracer and Genji, since they can get my Sigma’s Accretion easier than other heroes.

Yet all players should be very wary of Sigma’s ultimate, Gravitic Flux, which throws heroes in a large area up into the air before sending them crashing down into the ground. While alone this ability does massive damage, rendering all heroes caught in it unable to move makes them easy targets to onslaughts of attacks. The only real counter to this would be hacking Sigma with Sombra, or providing zones of invulnerability with Baptiste and Kiriko for momentary recovery.

Winston

Winston received a new alternate fire in Overwatch 2 that shoots a large bolt from his Tesla Cannon in a straight line after a brief charging period. This allows the tank hero, who primarily prospers in close-range combat, to deal damage to opponents from a distance.

But even with this new ranged capability, Winston prefers to be right in the opponents’ faces at all times. With a short cooldown on his jump and the ability to damage all enemies in his immediate vicinity without aiming, Winston remains a very powerful engage hero that enjoys disrupting the plans of any coordinated opposition.

A major strategy that Winston employs that increases his survivability, as he has no methods of self-sustain, is moving in and out of his Barrier Projector, which opponents cannot shoot through. This provides Winston with just enough time for his jump to be off cooldown, where he can reposition himself if needed.

With such high mobility, players should try to stop the tank hero in his tracks with options like Mei, Junkrat, and Roadhog, or focus a more coordinated assault on Winston with heroes like Bastion that can break through his shield easily, then follow up with nearly any other damage hero.

Wrecking Ball

Perhaps one of the most infuriating tanks to deal with in Overwatch 2 is the resident hamster-in-a-mech, Wrecking Ball, capable of rolling across the map at Mach speeds and making a team’s backline disappear in an instant.

Though not much about this character has changed since his debut in Overwatch, the one-tank playstyle of Overwatch 2 has provided Wrecking Ball with a large amount of additional defenses—on top of his ability to shield himself already—that make him very difficult to deal with. He is also the only hero incapable of being headshot, though only when he rolls around, which means the only way to defeat him is either through large bursts of damage or via crowd control.

For DPS counters to Wrecking Ball, it’s best to include either a Junkrat or Mei on a team, perhaps even both simultaneously, since they have ways of slowing the tank hero down that leave the remainder of the opposition susceptible to allied fire.

Once again, Sombra is also an excellent pick because she can remove Wrecking Ball’s mobility and force him to face a barrage of attacks for a short duration before rolling away. Her ultimate, EMP, is exceptionally strong against this tank hero as it will take away a chunk of his health, forcing him to rely on his shields earlier than later.

Most tanks are also great counters to Wrecking Ball, though they need to be aware that instead of the hamster protecting his team, he’ll likely be disrupting their own backline like a DPS, making picks like Roadhog, Doomfist, and Orisa a bit more useful for their long-range crowd control and movement.

Zarya

Thanks to one very minor change, Zarya has escalated from being a powerful pick in the original Overwatch to now existing as the premiere tank in the game’s sequel.

Zarya’s main gimmick comes from her potential to absorb damage done to herself and her allies from enemies, which charges her Particle Cannon and allows the Russian hero to deal some of the highest damage across the entire Overwatch 2 roster. Now in the sequel, Zarya has been given two charges of her barriers, allowing her to either barrier herself twice or two allies at once, or do both once each.

Players should avoid dealing damage to any enemy protected by a barrier, including Zarya herself. After the barriers have dissipated, however, Zarya is susceptible to any incoming damage, making that the most ideal time to remove her from the battlefield and send her back to spawn. Any hero can do this, but those with large clips like Tracer, Sombra, and Bastion may get the job done quicker.

Yet even more of Zarya’s strength lay in her ultimate, Graviton Surge, which places a cluster of enemies in a vortex in which they are unable to move for a few seconds. Most Zarya players combo this ultimate with that of a DPS hero like Genji, Hanzo, or Tracer since being unable to move ensures that nearly any other ultimate will hit all enemies trapped in the Graviton Surge.

The best way to deal with this is an invulnerability field cast by Kiriko or Baptiste, or the ultimates of Zenyatta or Lúcio, which can provide a large amount of healing at once that can nullify nearly any combination of ultimates used with the Graviton Surge. This ability can also be deflected by Genji when cast or blocked by a Mei wall, though these tactics require a bit of practice.