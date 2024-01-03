Overwatch 2 players are desperate for more Mauga counters

Overwatch 2’s new hero Mauga has set the game’s community ablaze, just like he does with his massive incendiary cannon. The tank is a bit too tough to deal with, according to players.

The newest tank in the game has only been available in competitive play for a couple of weeks, but he seems to be wreaking havoc on many players who think there just aren’t enough counters to deal with him, especially when it comes to tank matchups.

He’s a tough matchup. Image via u/Fakumon115 on Reddit



A recent Reddit post highlighting a tier list of how effective the rest of the game’s tank roster is at countering Mauga illustrates how the community feels, and it’s not looking good for OW2’s other tanks.

The replies on the post were in agreement that the best way to handle Mauga is just simply to use another Mauga, which is not very good for balancing sake. It was similar in the beginning of Overwatch 2 when Zarya was running rampant, and the best counter was just another Zarya. She was eventually nerfed, but is still quite strong.

The tier list has only three tanks (Doomfist, Junker Queen, and Sigma) in the “can mitigate or play around Mauga” tier, with some players disagreeing and saying that both D.Va and Zarya could also be added to the list. But the point remains that players feel Mauga is a problem, and Sigma may be the best counter outside of a mirror.

“Sigma shits on Mauga,” one player said. “He’s just hard and Mauga is easy to play.”

Sigma’s ability set, including his shield and absorption, allows him to better survive Mauga’s constant oppressive fire while preventing the new tank’s life-steal health regeneration passive from kicking in, and that may be his biggest issue.

The recent Winter Wonderland patch buffed Mauga by increasing his armor, reducing the number of shots needed to ignite enemies, lowering his firing spread, and buffing his passive ability by 10 percent. It seems the buffs may have been a bit too much, with some players calling him a “must pick.”

Other players think the best strategy is to ignore Mauga completely and take out his supports first, making him much easier to deal with. Wrecking Ball is one of these heroes that some think should be ranked higher on the tier list.

There’s a reason he’s always smiling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Ball ignores Mauga and kills the supports,” one Redditor said. “Very easy to use cover to avoid his fire, which denies his HP recovery because he doesn’t have a tank to shoot at. The only time Mauga kills me on Ball is when he uses ult, which is definitely an auto death.”

Mauga’s ultimate is another story With his bubble arena having 1,500 health, he is difficult to escape. And for now, it looks like the tank will be difficult to escape in competitive matches until a balance patch releases.