Philadelphia Fusion part ways with Snillo

DPS Simon “Snillo” Ekström is officially leaving the Philadelphia Fusion ahead of the 2020 Overwatch League season, the team announced today. This leaves the Philadelphia Fusion with only five DPS specialists on their 11-player roster.

Snillo was signed to the Philadelphia Fusion in 2017, but made his debut in the middle of the inaugural Overwatch League season. The Swedish DPS was mostly known for his immaculate Tracer play through most of the first season. He has also played DPS for Team Sweden in the Overwatch World Cup for three years in a row.

During the league’s second season, Snillo was given a two-way contract to play on Fusion University, Philadelphia’s successful Overwatch Contenders academy team. He spent most of his time in 2019 playing for Fusion University in both North America and Korea, where the team moved to participate in a more challenging Contenders environment. It isn’t yet known whether Snillo will continue to play for Fusion University in 2020.

Philadelphia Fusion on Twitter It’s hard to say goodbye to family. @snillo_ow has been a part of Fusion since the very beginning, but we’re excited to see where he goes next in his career! Thank you for giving us two great seasons, and many great memories together, Snillo! https://t.co/YZZvdWLT1Y

The Philadelphia Fusion have spent the offseason making big changes to their roster, including adding Fusion University’s flex support Kim “Alarm” Kyungbo and London Spitfire’s former off-tank Kim “Fury” Jun-ho. The team has been criticized for focusing on damage dealers, however. With the addition of RunAway DPS Jeong “Heesu” Hee-Su and streamer Philip “ChipSa” Graham, the team has five DPS players on their team. This accounts for nearly half of their full roster.

The Fusion’s choices will either make or break them when the 2020 Overwatch League season begins Feb. 8.