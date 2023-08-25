New Overwatch 2 highlight intro memes your least favorite Moira mains

Blizzard Entertainment rotated the game’s shop cosmetics today, and in the process unveiled a new humorous highlight reel that’s sure to be a favorite of every person that loves dealing damage as Moira.

The only “DPS Moira” meme is, well, more than just a meme. Everyone has experienced the tragedy that is dying while contesting an objective just to look up and see their team’s Moira player off in the distance in a one-on-one against a flanker.

Related: Best Moira counters in Overwatch 2

Now, those Moira players have the perfect highlight intro to show you they really don’t care if their teammates die. As long as they get the play of the game, they’re the real winners.

Arguably the best Highlight Intro in the history of Highlight Intros. https://t.co/LyvIUnXGCs — Jared Neuss (@OhReallyJared) August 25, 2023

The new “Power Emanates” highlight intro shows Moira holding both her healing and damaging essences in her hands before tossing the healing orb aside in favor of having two damage orbs.

Related: Overwatch 2 season 6 patch notes, Aug. 24: All Illari hero nerfs

The new cosmetic can be purchased for 700 OW coins by itself, but it’s also a part of the larger Rosewood Moira bundle that includes an Epic skin, Cursed Rose weapon charm, Rosewood name card, and the aforementioned highlight intro.

The bundle costs 1,700 OW coins, which converts to roughly $17. That’s a steep price for a highlight intro, especially if you already have a skin for her that you enjoy using. So that 700-coin alternative will save you some coin if you really just want to embrace the DPS Moira meme.

About the author