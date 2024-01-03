How to get a better score in Overwatch 2’s Mastery Courses

In Overwatch 2, there are many ways to hone your skills, and Mastery Courses are one of them. The solo levels allow you to learn the ropes of different heroes and earn rewards.

Hero Mastery Courses are stages created specifically for one hero, so players can use their abilities to their highest potential. You are tasked with missions within the stage, which are split into several gates. The levels include enemies who might hit at you if there aren’t ally bots around. You also get a timer that will run for the whole stage.

Each Hero Mastery Course features three stages with various difficulty: Recruit, Agent, and Veteran. You get a leaderboard for each of those stages, and earn additional rewards for earning more stars upon completion. This also counts towards general Hero Mastery completion.

There are six Hero Mastery Courses in the game at the time of writing, and four more are planned to be introduced throughout season eight.

Here are some tips to earn higher scores upon completion of Hero Mastery Courses in Overwatch 2.

How to get high scores and 5 stars in Overwatch 2‘s Mastery Courses

You have various score bonuses. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can top the ladder to show your Mastery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are several criteria taken into account to determine your score on a Hero Mastery Course. Here they are and how to maximize your score by improving on those aspects.

Speedrunning stages enhances your score

Speed gets you score multipliers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When starting a Course, you can see a timer launching on the top-right corner of your screen. The line shown in the top center of the screen shows the score multiplier set for the part of the stage you’re completing.

If it takes you a long time to complete it, the multiplier will reduce and you’ll lose precious points in the next part of the stage. Fortunately, you can easily check how far behind you are to understand better how much faster you need to be not to lose the best score multiplier.

Complete all tasks

It’s important to have a deep knowledge of the stage to get a higher score, because you can easily miss some parts of the level if you don’t notice a hidden upper floor or other details that will make you miss enemies or stars.

Fortunately, you should be able to see when you miss your main tasks, as their progression can be checked at all times at the top of the screen. Not all of them are highlighted, however, so you can still miss some elements in the level.

Usually, completing a level completely means eliminating all bots and earning all tokens, which are called Mastery Emblems. Some of them are hidden in upper floors or locations challenging to reach. Healers will also get the mission to heal friendly bots, while tanks might be tasked with escorting a friendly bot while shielding them from enemy fire.

Overall, there is no secret to earn a better score in Hero Mastery Courses: You have to iterate and repeat. Once you’ve learned the level by heart, it will be a piece of cake. Fortunately, the stages aren’t too long, so it shouldn’t require too much effort on your part.