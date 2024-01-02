All Overwatch 2 season 8 hero mastery missions and rewards

Overwatch 2 might seem like an overwhelming game to start playing, but Blizzard is giving newcomers a better way to practice with Hero Mastery courses, complete with missions and rewards for the new mode.

These hero mastery courses are fine-tuned for each individual hero, whether you are wall-riding your way to safety as Lucio or jumping right into the action as Winston. They also come in different difficulties to progress through, making the courses suitable for beginners and veterans alike. You’ll also be tasked to take down different types of training bots, while also collecting Mastery Emblems to help increase your final score at the end of the course.

If you aren’t a new player but still want to try your hand at a high score, there are individual leaderboards for each hero as well. Pull off your best time and see where you stack among the best players in your region, all while earning yourself some well-deserved rewards for your efforts.

Overwatch 2‘s season 8 Hero Mastery missions and rewards

Train for the fight. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overall, there are 13 different missions for the Hero Mastery courses, along with 13 rewards to go along with them. The majority of the rewards gives progress to the current battle pass, but there are also three cosmetic rewards to be acquired by completing some of the more difficult missions in the set.

Individual Hero Mastery courses promised will unlock periodically over the course of January, starting with Lucio. Other heroes will, however, be available for use until the end of the month.

Lucio Hero Mastery Courses: Jan. 2.

Mei Hero Mastery Courses: Jan. 9.

D.Va Hero Mastery Courses: Jan. 16.

Echo Hero Mastery Courses: Jan. 23.

Genji Hero Mastery Courses: Jan. 30.

Here are all of the missions you’ll be trying to complete while you hone your skills to perfection while beating out the best players on the leaderboards.