Five Best Overwatch 2 Heroes For Beginners

Seeing the roster of Overwatch 2 for the first time may be overwhelming when there are a lot of characters you want to try out. However, there are recommended heroes for new players just picking up the game so that they’d have a fun time! Here are the best options for beginners.

Moira

Moira is one of the characters that are popular in the lower ranks. You don’t have to be pinpoint-precise with her when it comes to dealing damage, and once you’ve familiarized yourself with her orbs and mobility, you shouldn’t be worried too much about anything else. Despite her offensive capabilities, remember that you’re still a healer! Make sure to top up your allies to prevent them from dying.

D.Va

D.Va might seem a little complicated because, unlike other tanks that have a shield, her “shield” is a defense matrix that she couldn’t put up all the time. This means that you need to be a bit smarter about her defensive capabilities. Her offense, on the other hand, is insane. As a tank, she gets virtually two lives. When her mech breaks, she gets out of it, and she can shoot enemies to regain ultimate once more to get her mech out. Due to her slim outline, shooting her can get quite difficult as well. Her ultimate is a game changer not just for the damage, but for disrupting enemy lines and creating chaos on the battlefield.

Soldier: 76

Soldier 76 is a bread-and-butter character. You will immediately know what to do with him once you pick him up: just shoot people. Use your skill to heal yourself and your team with the beacon and traverse the battlefield quickly with your sprint ability. His ultimate basically gives you an aimbot to decimate everyone in your sights.

Cassidy

Cassidy is a DPS character that is simple enough to point and click with. His grenade is a sticky grenade that does a lot of damage, while his other abilities are pretty self-explanatory. Tumble is used to get out of sticky situations but can also be used offensively as it automatically reloads Cassidy’s pistol so you can get out shots quickly. Deadeye is an ultimate that needs to be charged and is kind of a cheesy one to pull off. However, it can be very devastating once you’ve found the right flank.

Mercy

Mercy is a fairly straightforward character. Head to the nearest wounded person, and heal them with your staff. You can also use the staff to amplify the damage output of your teammate. Her guardian angel lets her glide toward an ally for a quick response when they’re getting bombed down, and her resurrect ability can be quite annoying when used properly.

Her ultimate, Valkyrie, lets her fly around the battlefield and boosts her abilities. If all your allies are topped up, you can change to her pistol by pressing 2 on your keyboard; later, simply press 1 to go back to your staff. Because Mercy is one of the characters that can alter a teamfight using resurrect, Mercy players usually get focused down so that the tanks will lose a healer, putting them in a rough spot.

Conclusion

While no character is truly easy for all of the players, these are the ones that are much easier to grasp than their counterparts. You may use these heroes to learn the ins and outs of the game first and then at least try out all of the heroes and see which ones click with you.