There’s always something new to complain about with Overwatch 2. We’re starting to convince ourselves that the game’s many setbacks during launch were a bad omen of things to come, especially as the latest meta has caused quite a stir among players.

Back in May, it was the “Widow Hanzo” meta raising a stink. But gamers now find themselves gunning for Bastion (no pun intended) yet again—a character who always finds himself under fire. It’s no secret that Bastion has been OP since the beginning of Overwatch, not just in the sequel. And then came Orisa, another OP tank hero. And that was the end of fair and square as we knew it.

There’s nothing more un-fun than a camping Bastion who demolishes the whole team in less than 30 seconds.

This latest meta involves the losing team switching to either Bastion, Orisa, or Zarya mid-game to guarantee a win, which means every lobby ends with one of those three powerhouses. Needless to say, Reddit isn’t too pleased. One commenter made a valid point, however, by remarking that Overwatch players have never been satisfied with any meta.

As with anything, it’s hard to please everyone. There’s always going to be an individual or a small fraction of people who disagree or go against an idea, so there’s not much Blizzard can change to keep everyone satisfied. If you nerf Bastion, the Bastion mains will complain. If you leave things as they are, everyone else will complain. None of us are jealous of Blizzard.

There are definitely other contenders for the worst meta in Overwatch history, such as the “one-shot Hog” or the “Sojourn meta.” That doesn’t make sore losers any less aggravated when they switch to Bastion, but it’s somewhat more tolerable than previous agreed-upon tactics.

