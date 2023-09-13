Overwatch 2 players are fed up with seeing this tank hero in every single ranked match

With so many Overwatch 2 heroes getting balance changes in season six, there’s been a bit of a shift in which heroes are getting played, but it hasn’t taken long for players to find one tank in particular extremely annoying.

So far in September, Orisa has the highest pick rate of any tank hero on the competitive ladder by a relatively wide margin, according to stats by Overbuff. The rise of the four-legged omnic tank’s usage has spurred numerous memes and posts on social media.

“Orisa is by far the tank I enjoy playing against the least. She is far too powerful simply due to her survivability combined with her average stats,” one player posted to Reddit. “With a pocket she becomes nigh unkillable and ruins my enjoyability as a tank cause she counters pretty much every tank bar Zarya and Orisa. She is unfun to play against yet is currently dominating tank and leading to the low queue times because no tank wants the hell playing against her.”

While Blizzard recently made a nerf to the way Orisa’s Fortify cooldown works, she remains a heavily utilized force because of numerous changes to her kit that began in the season five mid-cycle patch. After Blizzard seemed to like the way those buffs played out on live servers, they continued to give her a boost with the start of season six before reeling things back a smidge to last week.

Even though her Fortify is a little bit easier for enemies to play around following the most recent set of balance changes, it seems like she’s still enough of a force that it would be a surprise if she didn’t get a more substantive set of nerfs with the start of season seven next month.

