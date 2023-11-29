This Overwatch 2 strategy cheat sheet is perfect beginner’s guide to competitive

One Overwatch 2 player today created a simple go-to guide for beginners learning how to design their perfect team composition in the hero shooter.

In the helpful chart, shared on Reddit on Nov. 28, each OW2 hero is broken into categories that showcase their strengths. You’ll now be able to discern whether your favorite hero fits best in a dive, poke, or brawl composition. All you have to do is counter your opponents with the heroes that match the rest of your team. Each hero is also flagged by their roles. This is something to remember while you’re getting domed by that pesky Widowmaker from 30 yards away.

Here’s your beginner guide. Image via TheReelFluke on Reddit

To read the chart, look at where each hero falls under the cross-sections. Then, look at the color or black-and-white fading; while TheReelFluke didn’t specifically mark what each means, as far as the community is aware, the color change indicated a character’s ability to dabble in multiple secondary styles. This means heroes like Orisa can flex their tank muscles in multiple fights and against several different opposing team compositions.

While some OW2 players shared corrections for a few heroes on the chart, others said they’d stick a copy of the chart on their wall to ensure they remember and thanked the creative OW2 gamer for brewing up the cheat sheet.

OW2 does already have a tutorial playlist for newcomers, but the in-game teaching mode mainly aims to help players learn the basics rather than any intricacies of teamplay, let alone the foundations. Fresh-faced players often complain about finding information about compositions online, so this guide seems like the perfect place to start—and should even help veteran players who will now get strategy-minded newcomers in their matches too.

As more heroes arrive and reworks ship live, the list will inevitably change. We’ll just have to hope the community keeps delivering great guides for beginner OW2 players. Who knows, Mauga might be completely different once he debuts.