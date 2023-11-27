When is Mauga unlocked for competitive mode in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2’s new tank hero, Mauga, is set to join the roster at the beginning of season eight. But as is typical for new heroes, you shouldn’t expect to see him in competitive games right away.

Any time Blizzard releases a new hero, the developers typically give players a couple of weeks to unlock the new hero, get used to their abilities, and make sure there are no bugs. With season eight just around the corner, we can somewhat reasonably predict when Mauga will be unlocked for competitive.

When will Mauga be unlocked for Overwatch 2’s competitive mode?

Mauga will likely be added to competitive mode in Overwatch 2 beginning on Dec. 19. With season eight starting on Tuesday, Dec. 5, players should have about two weeks before Mauga is unlocked in competitive. And since he’s coming out at the start of the season, Dec. 19 makes the most sense for him to be added to the competitive mode.

There has been a two-week grace period for new heroes being added to competitive nearly every time one has been added to Overwatch 2, with Illari being an exception. While most seasons have started on a Tuesday, season six, which introduced Illari, started on a Thursday, and her competitive release was slightly early because of the game’s regular weekly reset being on a Tuesday.

The long-awaited arrival of Mauga will give the game its 12th tank and 39th hero overall. With a pair of chainguns and no shield, Mauga has a unique playstyle that is a combination of berserking and threatening at mid-range. Following Blizzard’s trial period for Mauga during BlizzCon, the developers revealed a number of changes that should make him an immediate force to be reckoned with. So as soon as he’s available in competitive, expect to see him in a lot of your matches.