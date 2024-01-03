Overwatch 2 drops fresh hero mastery missions with cosmetic rewards

Overwatch 2 isn’t an easy game to get into years after its initial release, but new Mastery Courses will help players learn the ropes in a fun and refreshing way.

A few months after a test mission on Winston, five new Hero Courses are being introduced throughout January, Blizzard revealed on Jan. 2. You can learn all about the hero’s abilities in dedicated tutorial levels with three difficulties and earn scores based on your completion time and tasks done. There’s also a leaderboard showing the top 500 players.

There are three levels to complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll earn battle pass XP and a few exclusive cosmetic items by completing challenges in Hero Courses, so this can be worthwhile for players who’ve already mastered the heroes. They’re single-player modes where you get several tasks and stages to complete as quickly as possible.

The first Mastery Hero Course dropped for Lucio on Jan. 2, and it will be followed by new weekly stages for Mei, D.Va, Echo, and Genji throughout this month.

You’ll earn up to 50,000 battle pass XP and a few more cosmetic rewards by completing the stages and challenges linked to them. They’re added to five existing courses for Winston, Sojourn, Tracer, Mercy, and Reinhardt. You have until Feb. 5 to complete the challenges.