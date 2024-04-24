How to fix the ‘player already changing groups’ error in Overwatch 2

Having trouble teaming up with your friends in Overwatch 2? The “player already changing groups” error message can be frustrating, and makes it impossible for friends to join a party together.

Recommended Videos

Overwatch 2 is more fun with friends, and I love the game even more when I roll out in ranked matches when I’m paired with a group of like-minded individuals. However, an error like “player already changing groups” can suddenly prevent everyone from grouping in a squad, and queueing up for a match without fixing this may not be an option for some.

How do you fix the ‘player already changing groups’ error in Overwatch 2?

There’s a good work-around for this one. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The best fix for the “player already changing groups” error is accepting direct game invites from your friends on your gaming platform. Here’s a step-by-step on how to do that:

Close Overwatch 2 completely.

Ask your friends to send you a game invite which you should receive via Battle.net, Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch.

Accept the group invite directly without launching the game first and bypass the potential glitch in the standard grouping process.

While waiting for this invite, you can also check Overwatch 2’s server status. If there’s a server outage, your friends may start losing connection and you may need to wait for the servers to come back online before you can start playing together again.

Alternatively, you can also try reinstalling the game as your final resort. However, I’d wait a few hours before choosing the reinstall path, just in case the error fixes itself.

What causes the ‘player already changing groups’ error in Overwatch 2?

The “player already changing groups” error in Overwatch 2 occurs more frequently after major updates. It looks to be tied to the game’s server status which fluctuates during new content releases—like the new Mirrorwatch event that just went live on April 23.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more