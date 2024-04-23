What is Mirrorwatch in Overwatch 2? All new hero abilities explained

What if all of the good guys went bad, but the bad guys were good? Depending on which side of the battle you’re on, that may already be the case.

But in Overwatch 2’s special Mirrorwatch mode, the game imagines this exact scenario and turns it into a very fun limited-time game type where players can flex their skills across all roles with new abilities and more.

Here’s everything to know about Mirrorwatch in OW2, including every playable hero and their new abilities.

What is Mirrorwatch in Overwatch 2?

Mirrorwatch is a limited-time mode in Overwatch 2 where the heroes have become villains and the villains have become heroes, such as Doomfist joining Overwatch and evil Reinhardt joining Talon.

It’s a mirror universe where everything is the opposite, but some of the heroes even have updated and new abilities in the game type, which features standard five-vs-five gameplay on random maps.

Mirrorwatch began on April 23 and will end on May 14, meaning players have just three weeks to finish all of the challenges and unlock the rewards, including the top reward, a Legendary skin for Orisa.

All new hero abilities in Mirrorwatch

A total of 12 heroes have new or updated abilities in Mirrorwatch, and some of them are very fun. Check out the full list of heroes and their abilities that are exclusive to the LTM below:

Hero New/updated abilities for Mirrorwatch Doomfist Seismic Slam: “Leap and smash the ground. Grant overhealth to self and nearby allies when leaping.”

Power Block: “Project a shield that blocks frontal attacks. Blocking heavy damage empowers Rocket Punch.”

Meteor Strike (Ultimate): “Press Q to leap up into the air. Move the targeting circle, then press (LMB) to strike the targeted area and grant allies overhealth.” Reinhardt Barrier Field: “Hold Secondary Fire to deploy a frontal energy barrier that increases the damage of allied projectiles. Increase movement speed upon breaking.”

Frenzy (Passive): “Damage from Rocket Hammer increases attack speed.”

Earthshatter (Ultimate): “Knock down all enemies in a narrow path in front of you.” Zarya Particle Cannon: “Primary fire fires a short-range linear beam. Secondary fire shoots piercing energy orbs in a straight line.”

Particle Barrier: “Damage blocked by barriers increases Particle Cannon damage. Barriers knock back and damage enemies upon expiring.”

Projected Barrier: “Create a damage barrier around an alley. Damage blocked by barriers increases Particle Cannon damage. Barriers knockback and damage enemies upon expiring.”

Expulsion Zone (Ultimate): “Launch a gravity surge that pushes enemies away.” Bastion Configuration Recon: “Mobile, with a powerful shotgun.”

Configuration Intel: “Reveal nearby enemies and increase attack and reload speed.”

A-36 Tactical Grenade: “Fire a bomb that bounces off walls and explodes when it impacts enemies or the ground. Deal no damage to self.”

Configuration: Reinforcement (Ultimate): “Become immobile and deploy up to 4 allied Slicers.” Echo Sticky Bombs: “Fire a volley of homing sticky bombs that detonate after a delay.”

Flight: “Fly forward quickly and then free-fly briefly. Damages and knocks back enemies.”

Focusing Beam: “Channel a beam for a few seconds that slows enemies and deals very high damage to targets with less than half health.”

Maximum Efficiency (Ultimate): “Increase attack speed and reduce all cooldowns.” Sombra Hack: “Hold to hack your allies and enemies. Hacked allies have an increased attack speed and overhealth. Hacked health packs spawn faster and can’t be used by enemies. Taking damage interrupts the hack attempt.”

Virus: “Infect enemies with a projectile that deals damage over time and decreases their damage dealt. Virus damages hacked enemies at a faster rate.”

Anti-Virus (Ultimate): “Grant health and increased attack speed to yourself and nearby allies.” Tracer Blink: “Teleport in the direction you are moving. Take damage to teleport additional times.”

Bloodthirst: “After dealing enough continuous damage, attack speed is increased and damage steals health from enemies.”

Widowmaker Widow’s Kiss: “Primary Fire – Automatic assault weapon. Hold Secondary Fire for a long-ranged sniper weapon. Charged shots reveal enemies.”

Silk Shield: “Place a protective barrier.”

Infra-Sight (Ultimate): “Highlight weak points on enemies.” Ana Biotic Rifle: “Long-range rifle that heals allies and damages enemies instantaneously. Can headshot.”

Biotic Grenade: “Throws a grenade that heals and increases healing on allies, while damaging and reducing healing.”

Lunge: “Double jump.”

Nano Boost (Ultimate): “Only used on yourself to reduce damage taken. Biotic Rifle increases ally healing and reduces enemy healing.” Brigitte Repair Pack: “Heals an ally and grants them lifesteal.”

Whip Shot: “Launch your flail forward to pull an enemy closer.”

Barrier Shield: “Hold Secondary Fire to deploy a frontal energy barrier. Block damage to empower Shield Bash.”

Shield Bash: “Available when Barrier Shield is deployed. Dash forward to knock back an enemy. When empowered, sets enemies on fire.” Mercy Caduceus Staff: “Hold Primary Fire to heal an ally. Hold Secondary Fire to increase an ally’s damage inflicted and deal damage to nearby enemies over time.”

Soul Burn: “Detonate a fallen ally or enemy.”

Revenge (Ultimate): “Gain the ability to fly and fire rockets. Abilities are enhanced.” Zenyatta Orb of Harmony: “Launch this orb at an ally to heal them. Deal damage to increase healing.”

Orb of Discord: “Launch this orb at an enemy to increase the damage they take and deal additional damage over time.”

Interdiction Zone (Ultimate): “Create a field that prevents enemies from using abilities.”

