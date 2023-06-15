How to find Overwatch World Cup skins in the hero gallery

The Overwatch World Cup is returning in 2023 and will crown one nation as the first-ever world champion of Overwatch 2. Blizzard is celebrating with special edition World Cup skins in Overwatch 2, but they’re not as easy to find as most other skins.

To further celebrate the magnificent event, Overwatch 2 is partnering with Twitch to give away a spray, player icon, and four home and away sets of Overwatch World Cup skins, for Winston, Ramattra, Wrecking Ball, and Zenyatta. Skins for all the other heroes are also available, but not as easily obtained.

If you’re keen on picking up the skins now and are willing to pay the price, here’s how you can find the Overwatch World Cup skins in the Overwatch 2 hero gallery.

How to get the Overwatch World Cup skins in Overwatch 2

The Overwatch World Cup skins can be found within the cosmetics menu for each individual hero within the Hero Gallery, but they won’t show up on the main skins list for each hero.

Click on the Overwatch 2 hero you want to buy Overwatch World Cup skins for. Select Filter at the top of the menu. Under the third column, Category, select only Overwatch Esports, then click Done.

You’ll need to get to this menu if you even want to see the World Cup skins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After selecting the Overwatch Esports filter, you should only see skins for this category, which would include the default OWL and Contenders home and away skins, plus the home and away skins for the 2023 Overwatch World Cup.

The home and away skins are for the Overwatch 2 character variants, featuring the primary white skin with orange accents for the home skin, and the primary orange skin with white and black accents for the away skin. Each individual skin costs 1,000 Overwatch coins.

The cost is pretty high for each skin, but in addition to the ones players can get for free by watching the event, those that watch the Overwatch World Cup on Twitch can also earn battle pass skips via Twitch Drops, as well as during the OWL Midseason Madness event.

