Overwatch League fans can now earn free OW2 battle pass skips

Activision Blizzard is making the pool of droppable rewards for watching Overwatch League matches even deeper. Overwatch 2 battle pass skips will be available to viewers who tune into the Midseason Madness event during the 2023 season, the league announced today.

For years now, Overwatch League matches prominently let players acquire League Tokens by watching matches on the official broadcast with an actively connected account, letting players earn currency they can spend in-game for official OWL team hero skins. More recently, during the 2023 season, the league has experimented with the feature, adding the ability to also unlock sprays, name cards, and skins in addition to tokens.

Perks galore await our #OWL2023 Midseason Madness viewers!

🔸Battle Pass tier skips

🔸5 League Tokens per hour

🔸Midseason Madness name card

🔸Limited edition sprays

🔸Ramattra OWL skins



— Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) June 5, 2023

For the Midseason Madness tournament beginning on June 15, players will be able to earn Overwatch 2 seasonal battle pass tier skips for the first time. With a connected account, players watching the official stream on YouTube can earn a tier skip every two hours for up to 10 hours, meaning they can earn at most five tier skips. The tier skips appear to be useable or redeemable no matter what stage of the battle pass you are at, but you will likely only be able to earn the rewards for the track you are on, meaning free players likely won’t get rewards from the premium track using a tier skip.

With the timing of the OW2 seasons and the start of the tournament, players should be earning these skips right around the start of season five.

In addition to the tier skips, viewers can also earn a name card, sprays, and the Overwatch League Ramattra home and away skins by reaching certain hour thresholds (similar to how Twitch gives out drops after watching a certain number of hours). Of course, players earn five League Tokens per hour for every hour watched, with seemingly no limit on these.

But actually watching the event when it is live will prove to be a bit difficult for fans in the Americas given that the tournament takes place in Seoul, Korea. The broadcast doesn’t start until 8pm CT on June 15, with the matches scheduled to go past midnight.

