All Overwatch World Cup teams and committees

The Overwatch World Cup is finally back after a three-year break due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with every nation naming their GM and head coaches in such a short span of time, it might be difficult to keep up.
There are six qualification groups that consist of a total of 36 teams that represent countries and regions. There are two groups of countries in the Americas, two groups in Europe and the Middle East and Two Asia-Pacific regions.
Three teams will qualify from the “A” group of each region and two will qualify from the “B” group of each. Each team competing has a general manager tasked with coordinating team operations and a head coach that will lead tryouts, player selection, and competitive organization.
Rosters for each team are set to be announced next month following a tryout period, and the qualifiers will take place in June at which point the 36 teams will be whittled down to just 16 that will compete in the Group Stage of the World Cup later this fall. An eight-team single elimination bracket will determine the World Cup Champion afterward.
Here is a list of every team competing along with their GMs and head coaches.
AMER A
- Canada
- GM — Lenna Ly-Matz
- Coach — Danny Mychakov
- Costa Rica
- GM — Esteban Leonardo Chacon Chacon
- Coach — Daniel Sanchez Urbina
- Guatemala
- GM — Luis Leon
- Coach — Kenneth Abdiel
- Mexico
- GM — Carlos Alberto Donato Regalado
- Coach — David Osmar Lizarraga Ramirez
- Puerto Rico
- GM — Alejandro Figueroa-Martinez
- Coach — Garbiel Zapata-Martinez
- United States
- GM — Albert “YeHHH” Yeh
- Coach — Blake Scott
AMER B
- Argentina
- GM — Nacho De Saeger
- Coach — Gianluca Beer
- Brazil
- GM — Gabriel Ribeiro
- Coach — Mauricio Honorato
- Chile
- GM — Cristóbal Alberto Matteucci Ubeda
- Coach — Max Lavin
- Colombia
- GM — Daniela Herrera
- Coach — Jason Rangel
- Ecuador
- GM — Andrés Ortiz
- Coach — Rafael Tavarez
- Peru
- GM — Maria Soledad Hinostroza Coronel
- Coach — Manuel Quispe Arminta
EMEC A
- Belgium
- GM — Kevin Hondijk
- Coach — Neo Claes
- France
- GM — Félix Munch
- Coach — Zouheir Baba
- Great Britain
- GM — Mat “TazMo” Taylor
- Coach — Christopher “ChrisTFer” Graham
- Italy
- GM — Edmondo Cerini
- Coach — Edoardo Badolato
- Netherlands
- GM — Rowan Stroo
- Coach — Cas Van Andel
- Spain
- GM — Thibaut Durand
- Coach — Marc Albero
EMEC B
- Germany
- GM — Izzy Müller
- Coach — Ben Richter
- Norway
- GM — Natalie Tveitan
- Coach — Phillip Smedsrud
- Poland
- GM — Łukasz Mazurkiewicz
- Coach — Jacek Klajssa
- Saudi Arabia
- GM — Mohammad Alsaidan
- Coach — Waleed Alshamali
- Sweden
- GM — Kevin Persson
- Coach — Evert Holmsen
- Turkey
- GM — TBD
- Coach — TBD
APAC A
- Chinese Taipei
- GM — Tsung Yu Huang
- Coach — Wei-Lien Chi
- Hong Kong
- GM — Hoi Lam Yam
- Coach — Cheuk Pang Lai
- Indonesia
- GM — Hobert Kurniawan
- Coach — Emil Edias
- Japan
- GM — Masumi Fukuda
- Coach — Yuchan Jeong
- Philippines
- GM — David Constantine Viray
- Coach — Axel Jansen Lusuan
- South Korea
- GM — Helen Jang
- Coach — Heewon Yun
APAC B
- Australia
- GM — Sam Merewether
- Coach — Max Unterwurzacher
- India
- GM — Shyam Venkatramani
- Coach — Nathan Pitchaikani
- Malaysia
- GM — Awang Ilyas Awg Mahsen
- Coach — Jason Tan
- New Zealand
- GM — Vincent Brown
- Coach — Jack Wyles
- Singapore
- GM — Maya Mikazuki
- Coach — Jian Qing Seetoh
- Thailand
- GM — Pasavit Svasti-Xuto
- Coach — Teetawat Teerayosyotin