All Overwatch World Cup teams and committees

The Overwatch World Cup is finally back after a three-year break due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with every nation naming their GM and head coaches in such a short span of time, it might be difficult to keep up.

There are six qualification groups that consist of a total of 36 teams that represent countries and regions. There are two groups of countries in the Americas, two groups in Europe and the Middle East and Two Asia-Pacific regions.

Three teams will qualify from the “A” group of each region and two will qualify from the “B” group of each. Each team competing has a general manager tasked with coordinating team operations and a head coach that will lead tryouts, player selection, and competitive organization.

Rosters for each team are set to be announced next month following a tryout period, and the qualifiers will take place in June at which point the 36 teams will be whittled down to just 16 that will compete in the Group Stage of the World Cup later this fall. An eight-team single elimination bracket will determine the World Cup Champion afterward.

Here is a list of every team competing along with their GMs and head coaches.

Full list of Overwatch World Cup teams’ coaches and general managers

AMER A

Canada GM — Lenna Ly-Matz Coach — Danny Mychakov

Costa Rica GM — Esteban Leonardo Chacon Chacon Coach — Daniel Sanchez Urbina

Guatemala GM — Luis Leon Coach — Kenneth Abdiel

Mexico GM — Carlos Alberto Donato Regalado Coach — David Osmar Lizarraga Ramirez

Puerto Rico GM — Alejandro Figueroa-Martinez Coach — Garbiel Zapata-Martinez

United States GM — Albert “YeHHH” Yeh Coach — Blake Scott



AMER B

Argentina GM — Nacho De Saeger Coach — Gianluca Beer

Brazil GM — Gabriel Ribeiro Coach — Mauricio Honorato

Chile GM — Cristóbal Alberto Matteucci Ubeda Coach — Max Lavin

Colombia GM — Daniela Herrera Coach — Jason Rangel

Ecuador GM — Andrés Ortiz Coach — Rafael Tavarez

Peru GM — Maria Soledad Hinostroza Coronel Coach — Manuel Quispe Arminta



EMEC A

Belgium GM — Kevin Hondijk Coach — Neo Claes

France GM — Félix Munch Coach — Zouheir Baba

Great Britain GM — Mat “TazMo” Taylor Coach — Christopher “ChrisTFer” Graham

Italy GM — Edmondo Cerini Coach — Edoardo Badolato

Netherlands GM — Rowan Stroo Coach — Cas Van Andel

Spain GM — Thibaut Durand Coach — Marc Albero



EMEC B

Germany GM — Izzy Müller Coach — Ben Richter

Norway GM — Natalie Tveitan Coach — Phillip Smedsrud

Poland GM — Łukasz Mazurkiewicz Coach — Jacek Klajssa

Saudi Arabia GM — Mohammad Alsaidan Coach — Waleed Alshamali

Sweden GM — Kevin Persson Coach — Evert Holmsen

Turkey GM — TBD Coach — TBD



APAC A

Chinese Taipei GM — Tsung Yu Huang Coach — Wei-Lien Chi

Hong Kong GM — Hoi Lam Yam Coach — Cheuk Pang Lai

Indonesia GM — Hobert Kurniawan Coach — Emil Edias

Japan GM — Masumi Fukuda Coach — Yuchan Jeong

Philippines GM — David Constantine Viray Coach — Axel Jansen Lusuan

South Korea GM — Helen Jang Coach — Heewon Yun



APAC B