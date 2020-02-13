Hangzhou Spark signs Ado ahead of 2020 Overwatch League week 2

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

We may now be one week into the 2020 Overwatch League season, but there’s still one final roster move to announce before Hangzhou Spark play their first match of the year. The team has picked up Chon “Ado” Gi-hyeon as its newest projectile DPS, the Spark revealed today.

Ado played for the Washington Justice throughout the 2019 season but failed to find success under the red, white, and blue banners. The Justice ended the regular season in a shared 18th place due to a rocky start at the beginning of the year. It wasn’t until role lock was introduced in stage four that the Justice then shot up to the top of the standings, ending the final stage in fourth.

We are delighted to announce Gi-hyeon ‘ADO’ Chon has joined us as projectile DPS! His skill and professionalism impressed us during his 2-month tryout and we believe the OWL veteran will be a great addition to our team! Welcome @OW_ado and show him some love!(♡˙︶˙♡) pic.twitter.com/yHR5zjJb7Q February 13, 2020

During the most recent offseason, Hangzhou Spark said goodbye to Shilong “Krystal” Cai, An “Revenge” Hyeong-geun, and Daun “NoSmite” Jeong. In their places, the team promoted support duo Tong “Coldest” Xiaodong and Liu “M1ka” Jiming from its Contenders roster, Bilibili Gaming.

The Hangzhou-based team was originally scheduled to play their first games of the season on Feb. 15. Due to concerns over the coronavirus, however, the Overwatch League canceled all games taking place in China in February and March “to protect the health and safety” of participating players and staff.

Hangzhou Spark will play their first 2020 matches when the team travels to South Korea for Seoul Dynasty’s homestead weekend on March 7. The Spark will put their new roster to the test when they face off against San Francisco Shock at 12am CT.