Lucio, Reinhardt, and Mei were the most-played heroes during the first week of Overwatch League season 3

The opening weekend of the 2020 Overwatch League season has come and gone. Fans, however, have already gotten a glimpse of what to expect from the meta that teams will be leaning on for the rest of the year.

Lucio, Reinhardt, and Mei were the three most-played heroes of the week, according to Overwatch‘s Stats Lab. Lucio had a usage rate of 91.9 percent, while Reinhardt was at an equally impressive 88.7 percent. Mei sat at 84.1 percent in third place, while D.Va and Ana came in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The top three heroes were prominent throughout each series, but there were also a few niche picks that made a big impact on a few games. Widowmaker only had a league usage rate of 10.1 percent but was an exciting addition for everyone in attendance. Toronto Defiant’s Andreas “Logix” Berghmans, for example, had a huge performance with Widow on Havana against the Paris Eternal.

Players shouldn’t get too comfortable on these meta picks, though. Beginning March 7, the league will be implementing Hero Pools to the competitive scene. This means that the league will disable one support hero, one tank hero, and two damage heroes based on play rate data from the past two weeks of competition.

This should force teams to innovate and become a lot more flexible with their compositions, while also keeping things fresh for viewers who are tired of watching pros play the same heroes every weekend.