Dallas Fuel hitscan Pine has arrived in the US

Dallas Fuel fans have been patiently awaiting the arrival of a hitscan superstar and that time has finally arrived. Veteran DPS Kim “Pine” Do-hyeon has officially landed in Dallas, according to social media updates from the team.

The former New York Excelsior standout was signed in early May, filling a hitscan gap left on the Fuel after Jung “Xzi” Ki-hyo’s medical retirement. Pine built a solid reputation as a gutsy, immensely talented sniper during the first two seasons of the Overwatch League. He took a lengthy retirement before the third season, but has returned to join Dallas’ star-studded roster.

we all knew this day was coming… but none of us could contain our excitement for when the day came! 👀



welcome to dallas, @tf2pine! 💙

we're so happy you're here! pic.twitter.com/s1QQxVeuKh — Dallas Fuel (@DallasFuel) August 9, 2021

A video posted by the Dallas Fuel shows Pine playing ping-pong in the Fuel’s player facility alongside DPS partner Kim “SP9RK1E” Young-han. Over the past few months, Dallas management noted that visa issues were keeping Pine in his native South Korea. Now that he’s officially on US soil with the rest of the Fuel, Pine is eligible to play in Overwatch League matches.

Pine arrived too late to participate in the Dallas Fuel’s regular season matches, which ended on Aug. 8. While Dallas has a chance to participate in the Countdown Cup tournament cycle, the Fuel is putting its full focus on the Overwatch League postseason. Thanks to a win in the May Melee and multiple tournament appearances, the Fuel is already guaranteed a place in the playoffs.

If the team qualifies for the Countdown Cup, the Fuel will participate in knockout matches on Sunday, Aug. 15. Otherwise, you’ll be able to catch Dallas playing in the postseason playoffs, which start on Sept. 16.