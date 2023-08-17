D.Va gets new skin in Overwatch 2’s most bizarre collab yet

When Blizzard Entertainment began allowing outside media or companies to work alongside the Overwatch 2 dev team to make unique skins, it all began with the popular anime One Punch Man. Now, we have a collaboration that nobody expected, but on the most fitting hero possible.

Blizzard has revealed a cosmetic collaborative bundle with South Korean eyewear company GENTLE MONSTER, highlighted by the new Gentle Tokki Fuchsia D.Va Overwatch 2 skin. It matches the South Korean hero, but the surprise partnership isn’t as popular as anime or overlapping characters from other video games, and leaving fans wondering why it came to be.

The GENTLE MONSTER D.Va bundle consists of a bunch of items, including:

The Gentle Tokki Fuchsia D.Va skin

Flyby Wink highlight intro

Fuchsia Monster weapon charm

Echted name card

Gentle Tokki Fuschia player icon

The Gentle Tokki Fuchsia D.Va skin in Overwatch 2. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The entire bundle costs 2,600 Overwatch coins, and if you want to buy the skin alone in the Hero Gallery, it costs 1,900 Overwatch coins.

As for the community’s reaction to the reveal, it was mixed, to say the least. The art for the Twitter post was well done, hinting at the official bundle release on Aug. 16. Then, on release, people pointed out a couple of issues with the skin’s design.

Most notably, the hair from the art and the hair on the skin look very different, with the actual skin having significantly less detail.

The EDM D.Va skin in Overwatch 2. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Plus, the skin was a little too similar to another popular D.Va skin, EDM. Despite the unique glasses and hair, the general design of D.Va looks like a pink re-color of that EDM skin. Considering how unique other collab skins are in Overwatch 2, with the best examples being the many One Punch Man skins, the fact that the only thing that is unique for the skin is the glasses is both fitting for the collab, but a little disappointing.

One potential fix brought up by a fan on Twitter for an advanced recolor like this one is a price change if you own the original. So, if you own the EDM skin, you’d get this skin for a little cheaper outside of the bundle. Either way, not many fans even knew what the company was when this collaboration was announced, and even after they look at the bundle, they remain scratching their heads in disbelief.

