When do One Punch Man skins leave Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2’s skin game has finally reached new heights with the One Punch Man bundle’s arrival. There’s a clear rise in Doomfist players, and all of them are wearing One Punch Man attire.

The Blizzard devs have clearly put some effort into improving their store selection with the addition of three new skins to keep the community satisfied. With Doomfist, Kiriko, and Genji’s skins, fans were also blessed with several challenges to complete. The event brought plenty for anime fans in the Overwatch 2 community, and there are most likely a few players who’d like to see this come back once it ends.

But all good things must come to an end, and there is a final day to complete the One Punch Man challenges, and purchase all the skins alongside it.

When does the One Punch Man skin event end in Overwatch 2?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You’ll only have a certain amount of time before the event concludes. Before it ends you’ll have to complete all the challenges. If you do, you’ll get all the non-purchasable rewards available.

Players can purchase other skins from the One Punch Man event through Overwatch’s store too. Here’s what you can get:

Saitama Doomfist (Shop)

Terrible Tornado Kiriko (Shop)

Genos Genji (Shop)

Mumen Rider Soldier: 76 (Reward)

If you’re looking to complete all the challenges before the event finishes, you’ll have until April 6, 2023, to do so. Gamers will have to play at least 24 games before they can unlock the final reward, the “Legendary Mumen Rider Soldier: 76 Skin.”

It’s as simple as that—make sure you play as much as possible so you can beat the challenges before it’s too late.