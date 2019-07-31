Multiple Chengdu Hunters want to retire after OWL season, coach says

Several players from the Chengdu Hunters want to retire after the Overwatch League season, according to Chengdu head coach Xingrui “RUI” Wang.

Chinese Twitter account OW Beacon translated RUI’s comments, which said that four to five of the team’s players felt it was a stressful environment in the United States, where the team has been playing in season two. With no good “home food” and a lack of “leisure activities,” several players apparently don’t want to continue to compete in the OWL.

OW Beacon on Twitter 5. It is very stressful to play in the US. No home food and leisure activities. 4-5 Chengdu players said they wanted to retire after this season. 6. Training for OWWC will be in China. 7. RUI’s SR on the US server is 3800.

The toll of living in the United States as a foreign player is not only evident in the Overwatch League, but it has also been felt in League of Legends, another game dominated by Asian talent. Korean League player Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho (100 Thieves’ top laner), for example, has spoken quite a bit about his homesickness while living in the United States, especially while trying to learn English.

It’s understandable for players who are thousands of miles away from their friends and families to want to give up. But the league will move to an expanded homestand model next season, where teams will host games in their home cities.

So for these Chinese players, it may be worth holding out until next season when they’ll be playing the majority of their games in Asia.