Blizzard gives Overwatch 2 fans a closer look at new Flashpoint map

Overwatch 2: Invasion is coming next month, and while many players are looking forward to the game’s new hero and PvE Story Missions, Blizzard spent some time on social media today hyping up another piece of incoming content—Flashpoint.

The new permanent game mode is similar to Control but on a much larger scale. After one team secures a point by ticking a point up to 100 percent, another control point opens up at random on another part of the map without players being taken back to spawn for a reset.

Naturally, this will lead to much larger maps with many more nooks and crannies to run through. And today, Blizzard shared some of what we can expect from one of the two upcoming maps that will release when season six starts on Aug. 10.

Suravasa is an India-based map. Among the notable features in the area is a Shambali temple with a statue of Aurora, the world’s first sentient robot that gave up her life to give all Omnics sentience. Meanwhile, the village has numerous pieces of architecture one would expect from a place in India that is rich with culture and history.

Blizzard’s one-minute video showing various panned shots shows much of what Suravasa has to offer, including the backdrop of a more modernized city that was constructed by Vishkar Corporation, which the heroes Symmetra and Lifeweaver have ties to.

Suravasa is one of two Flashpoint maps that is set to release when the new season starts. The second is New Junk City, which bears similarities to the payload map Junkertown.

