All Overwatch heroes and their voice actors

Their voice lines are iconic.

Whether they’re being spammed in the pre-game lobby or yelled across the map to announce an ultimate ability, Overwatch character’s voices are important.

An Overwatch hero is more than their design, their kit, or their powerful ultimate. A hero is brought to life by a voice actor—and Overwatch has some of the best in the business.

Blizzard Entertainment is known for its great voice acting in games like World of Warcraft or Diablo—and Overwatch is no different.

Here’s a quick list of Overwatch’s heroes and the English voice actors who bring them to life.

Ana – Aysha Selim

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ashe – Jennifer Hale

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Baptiste – Benz Antoine

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bastion – Chris Metzen

[Image Source](http://www.hdwallpapers.in/bastion_overwatch-wallpapers.html)

Brigitte – Matilda Smedius

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

D.Va – Charlet Chung

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Doomfist – Sahr Ngaujah

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Echo – Jeannie Bolet

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Genji – Gaku Space

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hanzo – Paul Nakauchi

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Junkrat – Chris Parson

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Lúcio – Jonny Cruz

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

McCree – Matthew Mercer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mei – Elise Zhang

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mercy – Lucie Pohl

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Moira – Genevieve O’Reilly

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Orisa – Cherrelle Skeete

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pharah – Jen Cohn

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Reaper – Keith Ferguson

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Reinhardt – Darin De Paul

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Roadhog – Josh Petersdorf

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sigma – Boris Hiestand

Screengrab via [Blizzard Entertainment](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=onplsJSdp4A)

Soldier: 76 – Fred Tatasciore

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sombra – Carolina Ravassa

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Symmetra – Anjali Bhimani

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Torbjörn – Keith Silverstein

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Tracer – Cara Theobold

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Widowmaker – Chloe Hollings

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Winston – Crispin Freeman

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Wrecking Ball – Jonathon Lipow

(Hammond – Dee Bradley Baker)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Zarya – Dolya Gavanski

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Zenyatta – Feodor Chin