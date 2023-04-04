Who is Lifeweaver’s voice actor in Overwatch 2?

The newest hero in Overwatch 2 is set to come out in season four, which starts on April 11, and the Thai tree hugger Lifeweaver represents a new level of diversity for the game’s roster.

As the game’s first hero from the Southeast Asian country, Blizzard naturally found a person from Thailand to voice the hero. Along with speaking English, Lifeweaver regularly speaks Thai in voicelines, making it especially important that the Overwatch 2 hero be voiced by someone from the country.

In an interview with Dot Esports and other outlets, Blizzard devs noted that they were able to quickly decide on a voice actor after hearing him deliver lines that were intended to be an interaction between Lifeweaver and his Vishkar Academy friend Symmetra.

Who is the voice actor for Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lifeweaver is voiced by the 19-year-old Thai actor Phuwin Tangsakyuen. While he may be young, he shows a good bit of range with his portrayal of the new 29-year-old Overwatch 2 hero that’s about 10 years older than his voice actor.

As the cast’s first openly pansexual hero, Lifeweaver’s voiceline interactions with other heroes are often flirty, and the confident character typically exudes positivity and charm.

Tangsakyuen may be young, but he has been in more than a handful of TV series dating back to 2018. His IMDb does not include voice acting credits but instead has numerous live-action roles. Among his most notable roles came in The Gifted: Graduation and Never Let Me Go, both of which he appeared in 12 episodes for.