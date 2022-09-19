Who is Kiriko’s voice actor in Overwatch 2?

The latest character to join the Overwatch 2 roster is Kiriko, a new support hero. Accompanied by her spirit fox companion, she aims to keep her allies healed and buffed in the thick of battle. Her abilities allow her to teleport to allies through walls, make allies briefly invulnerable, and send out her spirit fox to blaze a trail forward for her team.

Much of Overwatch’s heroes’ personalities came from their voice actors, and Overwatch 2 is no different. After the release of Kiriko’s abilities and gameplay trailer, her voice actor came forward to introduce herself to the community. She joins a variety of incredible vocal talent already on the roster, including famed personalities like Matthew Mercer and Charlet Chung.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kiriko’s voice actor in Overwatch 2.

Kiriko’s voice actor details

In Overwatch 2, Kiriko is voiced by singer and voice actor Sally Amaki. In a recent tweet, Amaki revealed that she is the voice behind Kiriko and expressed her excitement at joining the Overwatch family.

KIRIKO’S FINALLY HERE!!🦊

So honored to be able to say that I got to voice her! Thank you for welcoming me to the Overwatch family 🥰#Overwatch2

.#オーバーウォッチ2 の新ヒーロー🦊霧子(英語版)を演じさせて頂きます！

「門は開かれた。狩が始まるよ😎」🦊 https://t.co/KoN2dN9tCE — Sally Amaki/天城サリー(Gintoki/Kuroo Enthusiast) (@sally_amaki) September 16, 2022

Amaki is a member of the Japanese idol group 22/7, an animated group that has appeared in anime, manga, and games. She provides the voice and motion capture for the character Sakura Fujima. She is multilingual and has done voice work in English, Japanese, and Spanish. She is a popular figure both internationally and in Japan, where she acts as an international representative for 22/7. She previously appeared at Anime Expo in 2018 with other members of her group.

Overwatch 2 launches in early access on Oct. 4, 2022.