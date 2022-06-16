Who is Junker Queen’s voice actress in Overwatch 2?

During the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, which was a part of Summer Game Fest, Overwatch 2 announced that its beta was launching later this year and a new hero is coming into the mix.

Fans knew that Junker Queen would eventually come to the franchise when former game director Jeff Kaplan confirmed that they had big plans for her. During the Overwatch 2 reveal event, fans found out that after a global search for her voice actor, they chose Leah de Niese.

De Niese is an Australian-Sri Lankan actress who is well known for her role in the television series House Husbands. She also played a role in the TV series Offspring and Twentysomething. Now, she will also be known as the voice of Odessa “Dez” Stone, also known as Junker Queen, in Overwatch 2.

The Junkertown ruler got a lot of screen time during the Overwatch 2 reveal, and she even has her own song as well. She’ll be one of the three new heroes that will be playable when the game is released later this year on Oct. 4.

Junker Queen got two videos during her reveal. The first was the origin story where she got her own song and fans got a look at how tough she can be, and then she got her own animated short called “The Wastelander,” which gave even more background information and lore to her character.

The newest hero will be added to the tank lineup, but her kit hasn’t been fully revealed yet besides some descriptions of what she can do from the Overwatch 2 reveal livestream.

Players will be able to get their hands on Junker Queen in the next beta, which begins on June 28 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox players. Registration began on June 16 for the second beta. It is unclear when the beta period will end.