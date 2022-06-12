Xbox and Bethesda showcase: all new trailers, release dates, and more

Summer Game Fest is coming to a close, and one of the last big events to broadcast was the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase. The two publishers released new trailers, new information, new games, and more.

If you missed the show, there was a lot to be excited about. Many games that are releasing this year or early next year got more solid release windows, fans got a better look at games that were previously announced or teased, and there were even some new game surprises that have people excited for the future of gaming.

Here is a comprehensive list of everything Microsoft showcased at the Xbox and Bethesda event. Even if they don’t have a release date, all of the games listed will be playable within the next 12 months.

Starfield

Release date: 2023

Bethesda recently delayed Starfield, and fans weren’t happy about it, but Starfield looks super promising, and people are seriously excited to get their hands on it. The game was originally set to be released on November 11, but players will have to wait a little bit longer to experience this sci-fi RPG masterpiece in the making.

Redfall

Release date: 2023

Another delayed release, Redfall, was pushed back to sometime in the first half of 2023, along with Starfield. This open-world co-op FPS will have players fighting vampires. The game is set to come to PC and Xbox, and fans got a closer look at what the game will entail.

Hollow Knight Silksong

Release date: TBA

Hollow Knight is one of the most beloved side-scrolling platformers on the market, and the sequel looks amazing. There’s no release date yet for the game, but fans will at least be able to play it on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

High on Life

Release date: October 2022

From the makers of Rick and Morty, this game has talking weapons and a unique art style. This mortifying RPG game can be played on day one on Game Pass.

Plague Tale: Requiem

Release date: 2022

A sequel to Plague Tale is releasing soon for players eager to get their hands on the new one. The game looks great, but fans wanting to play it will have to wait a little longer for a release date since Microsoft didn’t give a date during the showcase.

Riot Games on Game Pass

Release date: Winter 2022

Riot Games surprised everyone by bringing all their most popular games to Game Pass. All Game Pass subscribers will unlock all Champions in League of Legends, and Wild Rift, and all of the agents in VALORANT, the Foundations Set in Legends of Runeterra, and select Little Legends in Teamfight Tactics for those who get the games there.

Forza Motorsport

Release date: Spring 2023

Forza Motorsport gave a long look at the game’s visuals, and it looks amazing. Fans of the genre will get a realistic racing game that comes to console and PC sometime in 2023.

Overwatch 2

Release date: Early access October 4

There’s been a public PvP beta and some looks into what Overwatch 2 will look like on the PvE side, but now the entire game has an update, and it is releasing this year after many years of speculation about a release date. Junker Queen was also announced during the reveal.

Ark 2

Release date: 2023

Very little was revealed about what Ark 2 will entail, but Vin Disel is definitely involved. This sequel to Ark will come sometime in 2023.

Scorn

Release date: October 21, 2022

Scorn looks to be for those with only the strongest of stomachs. This grotesque RPG will come just in time for Halloween, and the theme is surely fitting for those who love to play horror games around spooky season.

Minecraft Legends

Release date: 2023

The Minecraft world expands with its newest game, Minecraft Legends. This RTS game is coming in 2023, and fans of the original and Minecraft Dungeons will likely enjoy the franchise’s newest iteration.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Release date: Early 2023

Play alongside a cute little creature in this action RPG which releases early in 2023. Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn even got a glimpse of gameplay, so fans of the first trailer are hoping that they won’t have to wait too long.

Lightyear Frontier

Release date: Spring 2023

Love crafting games and robots? This might be the game for you. This brightly colored crafting game is coming to Game Pass in the spring of 2023.

Ara History Untold

Release date: TBA

This Civilization-looking game is a real-time strategy that will bring joy to RTS fans. There wasn’t much to reveal about this game besides the overall look and feel, and there is no release window either, but those who enjoy strategy games will want to get their hands on this.

As Dusk Falls

Release date: July 19, 2022

This deep-interactive experience that all players can enjoy focuses on the story and “heartbreaking beauty” of life. Fans who like emotional stories will have a good time with this story-centric game.

Diablo 4

Release date: 2023

Fans were hoping to get a glimpse of Diablo 4, and they sure got it during the Xbox showcase. Players were hoping for a release date and the announcement that it would come to Game Pass, and they at least got a release date and the new class, Necromancer.

Ravenlok

Release date: 2023

Fans of Alice in Wonderland will like the theme of this game. This Minecraft meets Alice in Wonderland game has a unique character design and brightly colored world. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4, and Persona 5 Royale

Release date: October 21/TBA

The beloved franchise is coming to Xbox Game Pass. Those who loved the games can enjoy them again on Xbox’s platform for free with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Persona 5 comes on Oct. 21, and the rest will follow.

Smaller updates:

Microsoft Flight Simulator – new game update, Halo collaboration

Elder Scrolls Online – High Isle

Naraka – coming to Xbox

Pentiment – new game announcement

Grounded – new game update

Sea of Thieves – game update

Cocoon – new game announcement

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty – new game announcement

Kojima Productions teaming up with Xbox