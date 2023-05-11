Who voices Mercy in Overwatch 2?

Mercy has been one of the staple characters for Overwatch since its original release in 2016, with Lucie Pohl voicing the support hero throughout both game’s lifespans.

There’s a long list of heroes in both iterations of Overwatch, and the cast of voice actors is more stacked than you might realize. With 37 different heroes to personalize, the Blizzard developers and voice actors have their work cut out for them.

Lucie Pohl has a diverse career and after a successful portrayal as our favorite support character, there’s clearly a reason why she’s stuck around.

Who is Lucie Pohl?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lucie Pohl has voiced several different characters in gaming history. She’s dipped her toes in games like World of Warcraft, Red Dead Redemption, Hearthstone, and Gotham Knights alongside her memorable Mercy performance.

The German voice actor also delves into films like Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and TV shows like the espionage, thriller Homeland (2015). It doesn’t stop there, Pohl has crafted two standup sets in both 2014 and 2015, showcasing the voice actor’s diverse set of talents.

Pohl has voiced Mercy since the beginning of Overwatch, maintaining the iconic Mercy voice in both iterations. Her number of voice lines likely reaches the hundreds, filled with countless interactions with the wide cast of Overwatch.

The Overwatch cast maintains a diverse list of nationalities, with countries like Australia, America, South Korea, Germany, Russia, France, and many more, representing several places from across the globe.

As the list continues to grow, so too will the cast. We’ll likely see more representation of other countries as time goes on.