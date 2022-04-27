Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel surpasses 30 million downloads

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has officially surpassed 30 million downloads across all platforms, continuing the game’s rapid growth.

This comes just under three full months after the game became available on mobile, where a majority of these downloads are likely coming from, and as Konami has finally started adding new cards, packs, and content to the came more consistently.

To celebrate this milestone, the publisher is giving any player that logs into the game over the next several weeks a 1,000 Gems bonus, something that has been consistent across all of these milestones. These can be claimed from the Limited-Time Missions menu.

Master Duel is a free-to-play Yu-Gi-Oh! game that Konami is heavily pushing as the main digital hub for players, as it features more than 10,000 Yu-Gi-Oh! cards and gives players a reliable and affordable way to compete in traditional Yu-Gi-Oh! formats online. It offers a Ranked Duel mode for competitive players, a Solo Mode for casual fans, and special Event Duel limited-time modes that task players with using decks that fit within a set of limitations.

The game has slowly been bleeding players on Steam, dropping from around 87,124 average players in February to 37,646 average users over the last 30 days, according to Steam Charts. This, however, doesn’t take into account the mobile or console players, the former of which is likely the largest market for this title.

Duel Links, the other digital variant of Yu-Gi-Oh! that uses a modified format of the traditional card game, has been downloaded more than 100 million times since launching in 2016 on mobile. The game also has a mobile variant that averaged around 3,231 players over the last 30 days, which is likely a fraction of the mobile player base.