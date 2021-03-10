Weaknesses and counters for Fighting types in Pokémon Go

To be the best Pokémon trainer you can be, you have to know the ins and outs of type matchups.

There are 18 different types of Pokémon. Each type has its own strengths and weaknesses, so choosing the right species for battle in Pokémon Go is crucial to your chances of success.

In this article, we’ll be focusing on Fighting-type Pokémon and the best types to counter them with.

Fighting Pokémon have resistance to Bug, Rock, and Dark-type moves but are vulnerable to Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type attacks. Before selecting the best counter for your situation, be aware that dual-type enemies may have resistances to some of these types.

Here are the best counters to Fighting-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Best Fighting-type counters in Pokémon Go

Psychic

Out of all the type matchups in the game, Psychic is the best to counter Fighting. This is due to the added resistance they boast against Fighting-type moves. There are plenty of effective options from all different types of Pokémon, but the strongest of these are Legendaries.

Mewtwo is the best counter to Fighting-type Pokémon in the game. With the fast move Confusion and charge move Psychic, Mewtwo will tear through any opponent in its way. Just slightly behind Mewtwo, Deoxys is an exceptional Psychic-type option with Zen Headbutt and Psycho Boost.

If you need a Pokémon that isn’t Legendary, however, the best option is Alakazam. This Pokémon boasts the same resistance and, with Confusion and Psychic, can deal more than enough damage to take out enemy Fighting-type Pokémon. A good substitute for Alakazam is Espeon.

Flying

Another route to defeating Fighting-type Pokémon is to use a Flying Pokémon. Similarly, the best options come in the form of Legendary Pokémon, starting with Moltres.

The first-gen Legendary Bird boasts resistance to a range of types including Fighting. While Moltres may be a Fire and Flying-type Pokémon, the optimal moveset against Fighting types is Wing Attack and Sky Attack. Rayquaza is another great option when it comes to Flying-type Pokémon, and its best moveset is Air Slash and Hurricane.

An alternative to a Legendary Pokémon is Honchkrow. With Peck and Sky Attack, Honchkrow puts out excellent damage and, with its resistance to Fighting-type moves, is the perfect choice to take into battle.

Fairy

The third option when facing a Fighting-type Pokémon is to use Fairy-type moves. The best Pokémon available for this task is Gardevoir, since it boasts both Psychic and Fairy types with a critical resistance to Fighting that reduces the damage to 39 percent. For this situation, the best combination of moves is either Confusion with Dazzling Gleam or Charm with Psychic.

Two other options are Togekiss and Granbull. These Fairy-type Pokémon are also great matchups against Fighting-type enemies.