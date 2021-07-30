TSM unveils PUBG Mobile (BGMI) roster in India

It will be seen in action at the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series.

TSM FTX has signed a new PUBG Mobile roster based in India, the organization announced today. The team will compete in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian version of the game after PUBG Mobile was banned in the country for data privacy concerns last year.

TSM’s new roster features Harsh “AquaNox” Rao, Shubham “Ninja” Sahoo, Hamza “Blaze” Hyderabwala, and Arjun “Shadow” Mandhalkar. All the players are relatively lesser-known when compared to the org’s previous star-studded roster.

The team will be seen in action at the $135,000 Battlegrounds Mobile India Series, where in-game qualifiers will begin next week. It remains to be seen if TSM is one of the 32 invitees to the third round of the online qualifiers.

TSM entered India in early 2020 in a partnership with local esports organization, Entity Gaming. It seems that the partnership has now ended as the new BGMI team only bears TSM FTX’s name.

TSM Entity’s roster featuring Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare, Suraj “Neyoo” Majumdar, Jonathan Amaral, Abhishek “ZGOD” Choudhary, and Vivek “ClutchGod” Horo was one of the strongest in the region. The organization announced earlier this month that they have “mutually” decided to part ways.