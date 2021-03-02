The best moveset for Dragonite in Pokémon Go

Dragonite is one of the most popular Pokémon in Pokémon Go. The Dragon and Flying-type Pokémon is powerful and can be used both as an attacker or a defender.

Given its typing, Dragonite is critically weak to Ice and will take a 256-percent damage increase from Ice attacks. But Dragonite boasts resistances to Grass and Ground-type moves, making these the optimal matchups to use the Pokémon against.

In Pokémon Go battles, each Pokémon will have access to two moves: a fast move and a charged move. Fast moves deal damage every few seconds and will slowly wear at the enemy’s health over time, while charge moves will only be usable once the charge has completed but will deal substantially more damage to the enemy.

Dragonite has access to several different moves from multiple types, but some of these are more effective than others.

Here is Dragonite’s best moveset in Pokémon Go.

The best Dragonite moveset in Pokémon Go

With access to two legacy moves, Dragonite’s offense can be powerful. There are multiple combinations that will facilitate excellent damage output, but the key to getting the highest is to use Draco Meteor.

This legacy charge move is by far Dragonite’s strongest attack, and when paired with the fast move Dragon Tail, it boasts the best offensive power for the Pokémon. Another great pairing is with the fast move Dragon Breath. Either of these will result in high damage output.

Since legacy moves are no longer in the game, players who do not already have a Dragonite with Draco Meteor will have to resort to trading for one or keeping a close eye on upcoming community days to see if there’s an opportunity to learn the move.

If Draco Meteor is not an option, Dragonite still has powerful charge moves that can take its place for a slight damage reduction. The best of these is Dragon Claw. When paired together, Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw put out some of the best damage of any moveset available to Dragonite. This pairing is the optimal moveset for players looking to capture a Dragonite today.

Dragonite has moves such as Flying and Steel Wing that could be great choices given the battle matchup. But since Dragonite is a Dragon-type Pokémon, having a Dragon-type offense is going to be key to its success more often then not.