Riot is working on ARAM for League of Legends: Wild Rift

Riot Games has big plans for League of Legends: Wild Rift in 2021.

Riot confirmed today that it’s working on popular League game mode ARAM (All Random All Mid) for Wild Rift. The company said the mode will be available for testing later this year.

Traditional League fans should be familiar with ARAM, a mode that puts players on random champions in a single lane. On Howling Abyss, each team has just two turrets guarding their inhibitors. Players can’t recall in this mode and can access the shop only upon dying.

The objective in the mode is similar to a normal game—storm down the lane, take out the enemy structures, and destroy the opposing team’s Nexus. It’s unknown if Riot will alter Howling Abyss for Wild Rift as the developer did with Summoner’s Rift.

In addition to the ARAM announcement, Riot revealed it will be releasing an average of two new champions every month in 2021. Of the 24 new champions joining the fold in Wild Rift this year, Riot has confirmed three: Katarina, Rammus, and Dr. Mundo.

The first official ranked season of Wild Rift kicked off today as well. Players who reach the Gold rank this season will get the Glorious Tryndamere skin for free.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is available in open beta for most regions around the world. The game will also be released for consoles in the future.

