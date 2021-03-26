PUBG Mobile reportedly made over $7 million per day in 2020

The popular mobile title was bringing in millions of dollars per day.

PUBG Mobile players reportedly spent $7 million in the in-game store daily last year, helping the game reach over $5.1 billion in lifetime player spending.

PUBG Mobile made $2.7 billion in 2020, according to Sensor Tower. PUBG Mobile and the localized Chinese version, Game For Peace, accumulated an average of $704 million in player spending in the first three quarters of 2020.

Q4 of 2020 still brought in $555 million and Q1 of 2021 has already broken records, with players spending $709 million so far. This incredible amount of sales means PUBG Mobile players spent $7.4 million on average per day in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the sales in mobile games across the board—PUBG Mobile made $300 million last March. China spent the most money on its PUBG Mobile variant called Game For Peace, which accounted for 55.4 percent of total revenue. This number doesn’t include income from third-party Android stores, however.

The U.S. and Japan came in second and third for total revenue, respectively. The majority of spending occurs in the App Store, while Google Play attributes 18.4 percent of the revenue.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile titles. It spawned from the incredibly successful PUBG PC title and quickly became one of the biggest mobile games globally. Players are constantly purchasing new in-game content, so 2021 will likely be another big year for the game.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.