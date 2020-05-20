PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia season one will return on May 22

Five spots for the World League will be up for grabs.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia season one will be back on May 22 and will run until June 14, the league announced today. Twenty of the best South Asia teams will battle for spots in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) and a share of the prize pool.

The league was initially supposed to begin on March 12 as an offline event in Delhi but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It started again on March 19 as an online tournament but was again postponed after two days of competition due to a nationwide lockdown in India.

The new schedule for the highly-anticipated league has now been unveiled. While it hasn’t been officially revealed, it seems that the league will now be restarting instead of resuming with the scoreboard of March 20 when 10 matches were already played.

The 20 teams have been split into five groups for the tournament.

Group A

TSM | Entity

Marcos Gaming

Team Hype

Celtz

Group B

Soul

Team Tamilas

INES

VSG Crawlers

Group C

SynerGE

MegaStars

JyanMaara

UMExRxN

Group D

IND

Orange Rock

DeadEyes Guy

Fnatic

Group E

Powerhouse

GodLike

Team Xtreme

ElementriX

The prize pool for the tournament is likely to remain $200,000. The top five teams from the PMPL South Asia season one will qualify for the PUBG Mobile World League.