PUBG Mobile is introducing the McLaren 570s into the game

There will be six variants of the supercar.

PUBG Mobile is known for its collaborations with famous personalities and companies. The latest of these could be with the British automotive company McLaren.

Early access footage from patch 1.4 of PUBG Mobile suggests that the game will be adding the McLaren 570s into the game. The car will be available in six skins, which are Raspberry, Glory White, Royal Black, Pearlescent, Zenith Black, and Lunar White.

It is unclear how players can unlock these skins or on what car they will apply to. Being a two-seater sports car, they will likely be added as skins for the new vehicle in PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.4, the Coupe RB.

Related: Everything you need to know about PUBG Mobile’s new vehicle, Coupe RB

This isn’t the first time PUBG Mobile is collaborating with an automotive company. In July 2020, the battle royale game unveiled a tie-in with Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha, where the MWT-9 and T7 concept were added to the game as vehicle skins.

PUBG Mobile’s collaboration with McLaren isn’t the only in-game event that is coming in patch 1.4. Tencent has also revealed that it is partnering with the sci-fi film Godzilla vs. Kong. Titans from the movie, including, Godzilla, Kong, and Mechagodzilla, will be added to PUBG Mobile. They will wreak havoc on Erangel, Sanhok, and Livik while leaving behind crystals that provide players with different power-ups.

Related: PUBG Mobile patch notes 1.4: New modes, vehicle, arena map, and more

PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.4 will be released globally on May 11.