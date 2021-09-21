Pokémon UNITE is finally releasing for mobile, which means TiMi Studio and The Pokémon Company have some major updates in store for the game in terms of new content and a big patch.

Because this is the first major update that will impact both the Nintendo Switch and mobile UNITE players, the developers have released a pretty big balance patch, along with multiple new pieces of content that will go live for season two.

Along with the general quality-of-life improvements, a new battle pass, bug fixes, and new Holowear being added for multiple Pokémon like Gengar, Lucario, and Garchomp, full cross-platform play and account linking will be available for the first time. New in-game events, Super Item Enhancers, Unite Squads, and the return of limited Spectator Mode features are going to be live too.

As for the balance patch, Charizard, Venusaur, Cinderace, and Talonflame received buffs across the board, while several other Pokémon, like Garchomp, Zeraora, and Absol, came out with mostly positive changes. Greninja and Wigglytuff are the two Pokémon that received the most nerfs.

Here are just a few of the bigger changes that will be applied when the patch goes live:

Cinderace Pyro Ball increased total damage and reduced cooldown

Charizard Fire Punch burns when hitting multiple targets, buffs for Flamethrower, Fire Blast, and Seismic Slam

Venusaur Giga Drain gets a bigger damage reduction window after use, Petal Dance receives multiple buffs

Talonflame Increased Attack stat, Fly cooldown reduced and movement speed increased



Blastoise is likely the biggest winner since it appears the newest addition to the game’s roster will get off freely for another patch and continue wreaking havoc in its current form.

We’ll update this article with the list of all the balance changes that will be coming as part of Pokémon UNITE’s Sept. 22 patch, which will go live at 2am CT, when that information becomes available.