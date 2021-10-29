The Pokémon Go Philadelphia Safari Zone that was rescheduled from 2020 is finally happening this weekend. Ticket holders will be able to experience the event as it was originally intended or from home.

The event will only take place for those who originally purchased a Safari Zone ticket for Philadelphia in 2020 when they went on sale. The ticket will give players access to a digital pass, much like the past two Go Fest events. Players were able to RSVP if they wished to attend the in-person event for the day of their ticket.

For those who don’t want to or can’t attend the in-person event, you can still participate anywhere in the world, but the event will only be active in your game for the times listed on your ticket. The City Explorer Pass part of the event has been canceled and trainers have already received refunds for that part of their ticket.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon Go Philadelphia Safari Zone.

Where is the Pokémon Go Safari Zone in Philadelphia?

The event is being held in Fairmount Park and has two entrances. You can find your specific entrance point on your ticket. The southeast entrance is on the corner of Sweetbriar Lane and Landsdown Drive, while the northeast entrance is on the corner of South Concourse Drive and West Memorial Hall Drive. You must start your day at the assigned entry point noted on your ticket because your user experience is based on your starting point.

Parking will be limited and the parking in front of the Please Touch Museum is for patrons of the venue only. Street parking will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Trainers are encouraged to take public transportation when possible.

What are the spawns for the Philadelphia Safari Zone?

There are a plethora of Pokémon that will be spawning at the event, many of which are rare spawns. The list of Pokémon that will spawn at the event are below, with an asterisk marking which Pokémon have the possibility of being shiny:

Pikachu*

Alolan Sandshrew*

Alolan Vulpix*

Pokiwag*

Ponyta*

Seel*

Krabby*

Voltorb*

Horsea*

Mr. Mime*

Marill*

Yanma*

Unown P, H, I, L, A, D, E

Wingull*

Meditite*

Swablu*

Zangoose*

Barboach*

Bronzor*

Throh*

Litwick

Rufflet* (appears as a snapshot photo bomb)

Heatmor*

What Special Research is available at Safari Zone Philadelphia?

The Special Research for the Philadelphia Safari Zone has two parts. The first part is to transfer 10 Pokémon, evolve three Pokémon, and catch 10 different species of Pokémon. Those three tasks will reward you with an Incense, 100 Great Balls, and five Rare Candy, respectively. Doing all three results in one Super Incubator, a Fast TM, and 10 Golden Razz Berries.

The second part tasks trainers with taking a snapshot of your buddy, giving your buddy three treats, and playing with your buddy three times. Those tasks will reward a Lucky Egg, 100 Great Balls, and a Star Piece, respectively. Finishing the Special Research will result in a Premium Raid Pass, 20,000 Stardust, and a guaranteed shiny Voltorb encounter.

What else is there to do at Safari Zone Philadelphia?

In addition to hunting Pokémon all day, trainers will experience a wide variety of perks if they’re attending the physical event. There are photo opportunities, giveaways, merchandise sales, and lounge areas for those who are going to Fairmount Park.

To attend the physical event, you must have RSVP’d for the event. This was done through email. Many trainers didn’t get emailed codes to RSVP, but many did have success obtaining an RSVP code via the in-game support chat. So if your ticket is for Saturday, Oct. 30 or Sunday, Oct. 31, you may still have a chance at attending if you contact support.