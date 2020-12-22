PMGC Finals will be played in Dubai without a live audience

Sixteen of the best teams from around the world will compete in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Finals from Jan. 21 to 24. It will happen in Dubai and has a prize pool of $1.3 million.

The PMGC Finals will be played offline and will not be open to the public, the PUBG Mobile esports team revealed in a press release today. While a venue hasn’t been announced yet, it could be played at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Related: Four Angry Men win PUBG Mobile Global Championship league stage

The PMGC Finals is supported by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) and the Dubai Sports Council (DSC). The CEO of the DCTM, Isaam Kazim and the director of the DSC, Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that they were “pleased” that the PMGC Finals was being played in Dubai.

“The city’s selection as the venue for the finals of this global championship is a reflection of our strong partnership with PUBG Mobile, and will further enhance Dubai’s position as a leading esports hub in the world,” Kazim said.

James Yang, the director of PUBG Mobile global esports at Tencent said that the PMGC Finals will be their “biggest event yet” and will show the “scale and strength of mobile esports.”

Related: Loops Esports disqualified from PMGC season zero

On Dec. 20, the league stage of the PMGC 2020 wrapped up. After four weeks of intense action, the 16 teams that have qualified for the finals are: