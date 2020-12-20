Four Angry Men win PUBG Mobile Global Championship league stage

Four Angry Men won the league stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero today. With 631 points, the Chinese team triumphed over defending world champions Bigetron Red Aliens to take first place.

The league stage of the PMGC had a prize pool of $700,000. Four Angry Men will pocket $300,000 for their victory. The top 16 teams from the league stage have qualified for the PMGC Finals, which will be held in Dubai next month with a $1.3 million prize pool.

Related: Results for the Super Weekends of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship season zero

Four Angry Men will be riding into the finals to win it all. Coming in first is a big achievement for the Chinese team since the PMGC was played using PUBG Mobile. In China, the players use Peacekeeper Elite (also known as Game for Peace), a toned-down version of PUBG Mobile as per the country’s strict regulation laws. While the games are almost similar, some mechanics like zone rotations are different.

This didn’t hamper Four Angry Men, however. They got eight chicken dinners and 298 kill points from 60 matches, the most by any team in the league stage.

Bigetron Red Aliens weren’t far behind. With five chicken dinners and 258 kill points, the team managed 561 total points, 70 behind the winners. The Indonesian team will certainly be looking at how to improve on this before the finals in January.

Here are the overall standings of the PMGC season zero league stage. The top 16 teams will compete in the finals.

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent