The 16 teams in the PMGC finals will be decided based on these results.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship’s (PMGC) league stage will happen for four weeks from Nov. 24 to Dec. 20. The top 24 teams from around the world are competing for the 16 slots to the PMGC Finals which will happen in Jan. 2021.

The PMGC League Stage has been split into two: the weekdays play and the Super Weekend. The 24 teams compete in a round-robin format on the weekdays’ play (Tuesday and Wednesday) to make it to the Super Weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) of that week.

The weekdays play standings get reset every week. The Super Weekend, on the other hand, grants crucial championship points that will decide the 16 teams in the finals.

Here are the overall standings of the Super Weekends and the scoreboard per match.

Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings after 10 matches.

Scoreboard per match

Week one

Saturday, Nov. 27 (Day two)

Match five – Erangel

Match four – Sanhok

Match three – Miramar

Match two – Vikendi

Match one – Erangel

Friday, Nov. 27 (Day one)

Match five – Erangel

Match four – Sanhok

Match three – Miramar

Match two – Vikendi

Match one – Erangel

The scores are being updated live.