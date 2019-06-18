This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Blizzard has a habit of re-launching Overwatch’s seasonal events, like Halloween Terror, Summer Games, and Lunar New Year. New content typically comes along with these events’ releases, but Blizzard also brings back old skins and cosmetics for a discounted price. So what’s next on the docket? We’ve got you covered.

What’s coming next?

Overwatch events

In today’s Developer Update, Overwatch’s game director Jeff Kaplan revealed a new, upcoming mini event called the Baptiste Reunion Challenge. Similar to the Ana Bastet and D.Va Nano Cola challenges, the Baptiste Reunion Challenge will offer an exclusive epic skin for the combat medic to players who win nine Overwatch matches before the event ends.

After the Baptiste Reunion Challenge ends, fans can expect annual Summer Games to make its return as the next seasonal Overwatch event. In previous years, the summer-themed festivities started in early August and lasted until the end of the month, so fans should expect a similar timeline for this year’s Summer Games.

New heroes

Overwatch heroes are typically revealed a month before they join the game’s cast of characters and are released every four months. Baptiste joined the live servers in March, about three months ago, so it’s safe to say we may be getting our first glimpse of Hero 31 in the near future.

With the introduction of several new characters in this year’s Archives event and the recent release of Baptiste’s short story “What You Left Behind,” fans have already begun speculating about who Hero 31 could be. Nothing official has been revealed on Blizzard’s side of things just yet, but there’s no harm in speculating.

Are new features on the way?

Replay system

Overwatch’s next biggest feature is its replay system, which will hit the game’s live servers with the release of 1.37 patch. With this new replay system, fans can review their last 10 matches from different perspectives and camera angles to help review their in-game strategies. Additionally, they can adjust the speed of the replay and use a map overlay with icons for each character.

Most recently, Blizzard added a similar replay viewer for the Overwatch League, which is nearly an exact copy of the Overwatch World Cup viewer from last year. The replay viewer allows fans to watch matches from any perspective—including a bird’s eye view—or slow down and speed up replays.