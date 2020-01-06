PlayStation’s Brazilian Twitter says Overwatch 2 will release in 2020

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

A new tweet from PlayStation’s Brazilian Twitter account mentions that Overwatch 2 will be coming out this year.

The first line of the tweet says “2020 will be the year Overwatch 2 arrives on PS4.” Overwatch 2 will launch simultaneously on PS4, PC, and Xbox One, so this mention is relevant to all fans of the game.

PlayStation Brasil on Twitter 2020 será o ano em que Overwatch 2 chega ao PS4, e para nos prepararmos, conversamos com alguns de seus desenvolvedores, que nos deram informações quentes. Leia a entrevista: https://t.co/6B8i2p9yTH

This is far from an official confirmation, which would most likely come from Blizzard itself, but it does make for an interesting tweet. Overwatch 2 was initially revealed at BlizzCon last November and the developers made it sound like the sequel was a long way out.

The article linked in the tweet is from November, so it’s unclear why the Brazilian account would be posting it today unless there have been new developments about the release date and someone spilled the beans.

Whenever it does release, Overwatch 2 will expand on the original title with story missions, new heroes, new maps, and more. With both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X due to release this holiday season, Overwatch 2 could be a next-gen title as well.