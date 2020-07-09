Nova Esports introduces PMWL and Game for Peace lineup

Nova Esports unveiled its roster for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) and the second season of the Peacekeeper Elite League in an Instagram post today.

For both tournaments, Nova has acquired the respective regional rosters of X-Quest, an esports organization owned by Xiamen Qingshoutang Culture Media Co., Ltd.

Image via Nova Esports

For the PMWL, Nova has signed the North American roster of X-Quest Gaming. The team placed second in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas last month. The squad will now be competing in the Western division of the PMWL, which will kick off with its opening weekend tomorrow.

Nova’s roster in the PMWL West consists of Xuyang “EZ” Liu, Lam “AZ” Tin Chak, Tianshuai “StarLighT” Zhu, Zilong “HZL” He, and Zifan “Xifan” Wu.

The PEL, on the other hand, is Tencent’s flagship tournament for PUBG Mobile’s Chinese version, Game for Peace. Game for Peace is a revamped version of PUBG Mobile for China due to the strict regulatory laws in the country.

Nova has acquired the ex-roster of X-Quest F, which will now represent it in the PEL. The lineup includes Zhu “Paraboy” Bojun, Zeng “Coolboy” Ronghua, Xu “Jimmy” Yinjun, and Cheng “Order” Zehai.

X-Quest F was one of the most decorated PUBG Mobile teams in the world. The team came in second in the spring split of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 last July and won the Peacekeeper Elite Global Invitational (PEGI) 2019 in August. They also won the Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC) 2019 in December. In the recently-concluded season of the PEL, X-Quest F came in third.

Nova also recently announced a partnership with the Indian PUBG Mobile team GodLike. Nova Godlike will be competing in the Eastern division of the PMWL.