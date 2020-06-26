Nova Esports is partnering with PUBG Mobile team GodLike

The team will be competing in the World League.

Hong-Kong-based esports organization Nova Esports is partnering with Indian PUBG Mobile team GodLike, who is one of the strongest teams in the region.

The team recently placed third in the league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia 2020. Nova x GodLike will now be playing in the Eastern division of the $850,000 PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

Here is the roster of Nova x GodLike.

Gopal “Hastar” Gajanand Sarda

Chisin “Xz1st” Raingaim

Shekhar “Smxkie” Patil

Eleen “Vampire” Raj

Syed “Rayed” Shah

Chetan “Kronten” Sanjay Chandgude

“PUBG Mobile is currently trending in India and has surpassed other games in terms of popularity and revenue,” Nova Esports said. “The game has made a place for itself in Indian pop culture. We are looking forward to expanding in India more after having the first taste of the Indian esports culture.”

Per the partnership, Nova Esports will provide the players with salaries, boot camps, and international exposure.