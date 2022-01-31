New Sheriff in Town battle pass, multiple new events, Ranked Season 3 now live in Pokémon UNITE

Another batch of content is now available.

The next season of content is now live in Pokémon UNITE, adding the New Sheriff in Town battle pass and kicking off Ranked Season Three.

The "New Sheriff in Town" Battle Pass is now available in #PokemonUNITE! pic.twitter.com/mmn39GvCb1 — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) January 31, 2022

The New Sheriff in Town battle pass will run until March 12 and includes a handful of Western-themed items: the Frontier avatar item set, Frontier Style; Zeraora and Gardening Style; Dragonite Holowear, and more.

Ranked Season Three is now underway too, meaning players can claim their Ranked Season Two rewards by launching the game and heading to the Ranked Battle menu. Ranks for the current season have been reset based on your final placement from Season Two, and this season has new rewards for every single rank.

Here are the Ranked rewards for UNITE’s Ranked Season Three, which be awarded if the player manages to reach the listed classes before the end of the season on April 26:

Image via TiMi Studio

Beginner Class 2 3,000 Aeos Tickets

Great Class 1 4,000 Aeos Tickets

Expert Class 1 Unite Ranked Set (Season Three)

Veteran Class 1 5,000 Aeos Tickets

Ultra Class 1 Concert Style: Tsareena Holowear

Master Class 1,200 Ranked Season Three Background and 1,000 Aeos Tickets

Master Class 1,400 Ranked Season Three Frame and 1,000 Aeos Tickets

Master Class 1,800 Ranked Season Three Stickers and 1,000 Aeos Tickets



This update also added in multiple new mini-events that will run alongside the pre-existing Lunar New Year one.

For the first time, TiMi Studio is tying a battle pass in with an event, giving out a log-in bonus and missions that will reward players with Gold Badges. These can be exchanged for a handful of items, with the most impressive reward being the new Excavation Style: Machamp Holowear.

Berry Picking with Greedent tasks players with completing small challenges while playing the game to fill up a jar with Greedent’s favorite Berries. Each reward will give you Aeos Coins and if you can get enough Berries before the event ends, you can collect all five pieces of the Greedent avatar item set.